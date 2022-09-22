Healthcare Section
Healthcare News South Africa

    Trending

    Celebrating Women's Day: Eco Diva's call for essential self-care

    By Nicole Sherwin
    6 Aug 2024
    6 Aug 2024
    Women's Day is not just a date on the calendar; it is a global celebration of the incredible contributions women make to our world every single day.
    From their empathetic nature to their level-headed thinking and unwavering kindness, women are the pillars that hold up our society. They navigate through life with a unique blend of strength and grace, often multitasking between various roles. As we honour women on this special day, it is crucial to acknowledge the importance of self-care in maintaining their wellbeing.

  • Empathy: The heartbeat of humanity Empathy is one of the defining traits of women, allowing them to connect deeply with others. This ability to understand and share the feelings of others is vital in building and nurturing relationships.

    Whether it's comforting a friend, supporting a colleague, or guiding their children, women's empathetic nature creates a ripple effect of compassion and understanding in society. By celebrating Women's Day, we recognise and appreciate this unique attribute that fosters unity and harmony.

  • Level-headed thinking: The anchor in turbulent times In challenging situations, women often exhibit a remarkable capacity for level-headed thinking. This ability to stay calm and make rational decisions under pressure is invaluable in both personal and professional settings.

    Women leaders across various fields have demonstrated time and again how their composed approach can lead to effective problem-solving and innovative solutions. Highlighting this quality on Women's Day underscores the importance of their contributions to stability and progress.

  • Kindness and firmness: A balanced approach Kindness is a powerful force that women wield effortlessly. It is evident in their daily interactions and the way they nurture those around them. However, this kindness is often balanced with a firmness that ensures boundaries are respected and goals are achieved.

    Women manage to be both gentle and assertive, a combination that is essential for effective leadership and personal growth. By celebrating Women's Day, we honour this delicate balance that women maintain so gracefully.

  • The importance of self-care: A necessity, not a luxury Amidst their multitasking and relentless efforts to support others, women often put their own needs on the back burner. However, self-care is not a luxury; it is a crucial aspect of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. For women who juggle numerous responsibilities, taking time for themselves is essential to recharge and rejuvenate.

    Self-care routines can range from simple activities like reading a book or taking a walk, to more structured practices like a daily skincare routine and yoga and meditation. It’s important to carve out time in your diary every day, even if it’s just 20 minutes, just for you.

    Self-care empowers women to be at their best, both physically and mentally. It helps reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being. By prioritising self-care, women can ensure they have the energy and resilience needed to continue their remarkable contributions to the world.

    • Honouring strength and self-care

    International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate the strength, empathy, and wisdom that women bring to our lives. As we honour their achievements and acknowledge their vital role in society, let us also advocate for the importance of self-care.

    By supporting women in taking time for themselves, we not only promote their wellbeing but also enhance their ability to contribute to a better, more compassionate world.

    This Women's Day, let us celebrate the women who hold up the world and encourage them to take the necessary steps towards self-care and balance.

    About Nicole Sherwin

    Nicole Sherwin is the founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare.
