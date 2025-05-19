Kudzi Chikumbu launches groundbreaking podcast: Not Just One Thing

The career playbook for a new era.

Amidst our new era of economic uncertainty, AI disruption, and a rapidly shifting job market, renowned media executive, author and creator Kudzi Chikumbu announces the launch of his new podcast to meet the moment: Not Just One Thing – The Career Podcast for the Moment. Premiering 13 May, the dynamic show will feature a diverse array of eclectic innovators and executives to “redefine what success looks like in today’s world and equip listeners to build dynamic, sustainable, and fulfilling portfolio careers,” Chikumbu says.

Kudzi Chikumbu

Not Just One Thing offers a bold new take on career development by celebrating the multi-hyphenate – the next generation game-changers who resist a singular title or relying on one career to define their life – and are forging a path defined by multiple passions, platforms, and pursuits. With each of the eight episodes in season one, Kudzi guides listeners through a new chapter in a modern career playbook, spotlighting the people who are thriving by doing things differently.

From corporate innovators and creators to CEOs and communication experts, the podcast’s guests share real-life stories, practical strategies, and mindset shifts necessary for designing a life that’s as expansive as you are.

“This isn't just a series of conversations – it's a comprehensive textbook for building a multi-dimensional career, with each episode serving as a crucial chapter in that journey," Chikumbu added.

Season one, titled Chapter 1: The Foundations featured guests include:

Simon Chikumbu , Kudzi’s father, discussing generational mindsets around work

, Kudzi’s father, discussing generational mindsets around work Chris Sawtelle , talent agent turned CEO, on building a mission-driven career

, talent agent turned CEO, on building a mission-driven career Taylor Lorenz , journalist and author of Extremely Online , on cultivating online authority

, journalist and author of , on cultivating online authority Morgan DeBaun, CEO of Blavity and media entrepreneur, on rewriting your rules for success

Each week, listeners will gain actionable insights to help them move from feeling stuck to crafting careers aligned with identity, creativity, and financial freedom.

Having built his own multi-hyphenate career spanning continents and industries, Chikumbu embodies the portfolio approach he champions. Born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa, he transformed from accountant to tech executive, becoming one of the longest-serving members of TikTok's US team, and former global head of Creator Marketing. Currently Los Angeles-based, Chikumbu has expanded his portfolio as a venture capital advisor, sought-after speaker at major business conferences including Zillow Unlock and INBOUND, and the creator of 'Sir Candle Man', a respected voice in the luxury fragrance world featured in The Hollywood Reporter, House Beautiful, and Good Morning America.

His ability to build multiple successful career tracks simultaneously makes him uniquely qualified to guide others through today's complex professional landscape. His journey proves that your career doesn’t have to be linear. It just has to be yours.

Not Just One Thing is now available on all major podcast platforms.



