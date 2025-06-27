YouthMonth: Onela Onthatile Moseane - from moot court to candidate attorney at Spoor & Fisher

Born and raised in Ennerdale, a small suburb south of Johannesburg, Onela Onthatile Moseane was first exposed to the practice of law when her principal and English teacher enrolled her and a classmate in the National High School Moot Court Competition.

Onela Onthatile Moseane, Candidate Attorney, Spoor and Fisher

Moseane explains that the competition introduces high school learners to the law by way of a mock trial, using “a hypothetical set of facts, which deal with issues pertaining to the Bill of Rights and the Constitution”.

“The learners are required to create arguments based on the facts and find case law and legislation to support these arguments,” she says. These are then played out in a simulated court setting.

“It was so scary at first because presenting arguments in front of a presiding judge of the High Court is enough to bring about feelings of anxiety and nervousness to any junior-level legal practitioner, so imagine how scared and anxious I was to be presenting those arguments as a 16-year-old high school learner.”

But with a little time and practice, the anxiety was replaced with excitement and Moseane started to enjoy the competition and applying law to answer legal questions.

“I learnt new things about myself, my presenting style, areas that could be improved in relation to conducting research, interpreting legislation, finding applicable case law and public speaking.

“At that point I really started to consider pursuing a career in the legal field, but I wasn’t 100% sure. What finally tipped the scales ... was one of the adjudicators in the semi-final round of the competition commenting ‘Advocate in the making’ on my score sheet. That was the last bit of reassurance and motivation that I needed.

“My reasons for getting into law sound so cliché, but I fell in love with the law because someone believed in me and in my capabilities before I even believed in myself,” Moseane confesses.

Several varsity-level moot court competitions later, Moseane graduated with her LLB from the University of Pretoria at the end of last year, and subsequently joined the team at Spoor & Fisher as a candidate attorney.

Here, Moseane reminds us to appreciate and take advantage of the opportunities and liberties the youth of 1976 fought so hard for, and to never give up on our dreams...

What is the significance of Youth Day to you, as a young attorney?

Youth Day serves as a reminder to the youth of South Africa to honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land. It is significant to me as a young candidate attorney because it motivates me to continue to pursue each goal that I have set out for myself, to try to take advantage of every opportunity with which I am presented, and embrace every challenge that is thrown my way.

It reminds me that the young people who came before me fought so that I could have access to the opportunities that I now have, and so that I could walk through doors that they only dreamt of walking through. Youth Day reminds me that anything is possible if you just put your mind to it.

What do you feel is the most important piece of legislation impacting youth that has been passed in the last 40 years?

The Constitution... it empowers the youth with the ability to effect change, the right to individuality, the freedom of expression, and the protection from being defined by any single characteristic.

Unlike the youth of 1976, today's young people are equipped not only with rights but also with the means to fully embrace who they are — to exist without shame, discrimination, or inequality. This legal foundation affirms their place in society as equal and active participants in shaping the nation's future.

What is one of the liberties you are grateful for today that weren't available to - or were hard-won by - earlier generations?

The right to vote in free and fair democratic elections. The right to vote is a fundamental human right and is important, not just because of South Africa’s rich history as a country, but also because of the current state of the country. It is crucial for society to freely elect representatives who they believe are competent and who reflect the views and needs of South Africa as a whole.

Why is it so important for the youth of today to get involved in societal change?

It is important for the youth to get involved in issues that will impact them. The young people of today have first-hand knowledge and understanding of the issues that are faced by young people, and it is nearly impossible to achieve meaningful change without involving the people who are directly affected by the issues that require change.

Older generations often comment that the youth today "have it easy", but it's not necessarily true. What are some of the challenges youth are currently experiencing that other generations might not understand?

Depression, anxiety and all issues related to mental health. Unlike the older generations, the younger generations have much more access to technology and social media, which is unfortunately not always a good thing.

Societal pressure, unrealistic societal standards and an unhealthy amount of negativity is common on some social platforms. It ranges from appearance, health choices, career choices, net worth, standards of living, affordability, sexual orientation etc.

Unfortunately, we cannot always ignore what other people have to say, and it is sometimes very difficult to avoid comparing yourself to the next person. This is one of the challenges that I think is a very big problem because it’s also not easy for young people to speak out and express themselves when they are facing mental health issues.

Share one piece of advice given to you by an elder...

Be the change that you want to see in the world. If you attempt to do something, you usually have some chance of failing and some chance of succeeding, but if you do not try at all then you have a 100% chance of failing, so don’t let the fear of failure stop you from pursuing your goals.

You, and only you, can decide what you can achieve, so don’t let anything or anyone stand between you and your goals.