    Centre of Transformation introduces new rehab model

    The Centre of Transformation has unveiled a new rehabilitation model that looks to change the way South Africa treats addiction on 26 June 2025, which coincides with International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
    26 Jun 2025
    26 Jun 2025
    Image credit: Unsplash
    Image credit: Unsplash

    “This is more than a name change. It’s a mind-shift,” said Curt van Heerden, founder and CEO of the Institution of Grace and driving force behind the Centre of Transformation.

    “Recovery is not the final destination. It’s the starting point. Our model focuses on what happens after recovery — how people reintegrate, how families heal, how communities rebuild.”

    “Addiction doesn’t discriminate, and neither do we,” said Van Heerden.

    Building a working recovery ecosystem

    The Centre of Transformation is partnering with both local and international experts to upskill its trainers and incorporate the latest trauma-informed modalities.

    “Addiction is never just about the addict,” said Van Heerden. “It’s a family illness. It’s a symptom of systemic pain. That’s why our programme works with parents, siblings, partners — because if you don’t heal the ecosystem, you can’t heal the person.”

    The Centre of Transformation is calling for greater investment, smarter policy, and broader collaboration to build a recovery ecosystem that works.

    “We’ve proven this model works. Our relapse rates are significantly lower. Our reintegration success stories speak for themselves. Now, we need support to scale this,” Van Heerden urged.

    “South Africa needs transformation — not just in rehab, but in how we see and support those struggling with addiction.”

    Addressing high relapse rates

    According to recent data from the South African Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (SACENDU), treatment centres across the country are seeing rising cases of poly-substance abuse, particularly among youth.

    More than 25% of people entering rehab are under 35, and addiction to highly addictive substances like crystal meth and nyaope is surging. Yet, despite this rising demand, relapse rates remain alarmingly high — often as much as 60–70%, depending on the treatment model.

    While the centre’s work remains rooted in compassion, faith and community, its outlook is national, systemic and urgent.

    “We’ve always believed in grace,” said van Heerden.

    “But grace alone isn’t enough. Transformation is grace in action. It’s staying for the hard work. It’s holding space for the long road. That’s what we do, and we’re inviting the country to do it with us.”

