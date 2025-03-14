The unseen battle with mental health in the entertainment industry

The news of comedian, actor, and writer Ebenhaezer Dibakwane’s tragic suicide at the age of 31 has left the nation in shock. The Dibakwane family confirmed his death, citing suicide as the cause.

For many, this news is a reminder of the painful realities of mental health struggles, especially in the world of fame, where external success often hides the internal battles.

This tragedy is not an isolated incident; it forms part of a troubling pattern in the entertainment industry, where some of the most beloved male celebrities have taken their own lives, revealing just how deep the invisible scars can run.

Among those who have tragically followed this path are high-profile figures like Robin Williams, the beloved actor and comedian who took his life in 2014. Williams’ death was a stark reminder that no amount of fame or success could shield one from the dark cloud of depression.

In South Africa, the tragic suicides of personalities like hip-hop artist HHP (Hip Hop Pantsula), who took his life in 2018, and musician Ricky Rick, who passed away in 2022, serve as chilling reminders of the mental health struggles many public figures face.

Their deaths highlight the underlying issue: despite their fame and fortune, these men struggled with demons that the public rarely sees.

Mental health among men, particularly those in high-pressure environments like the entertainment industry, is often overlooked.

Society tends to expect men to be tough, resilient, and invulnerable, but this toxic masculinity culture can hinder them from seeking the help they desperately need.

Male celebrities are frequently subjected to intense public scrutiny, which can amplify feelings of isolation and depression.

The pressure to maintain an image, constantly stay relevant, and live up to others' expectations can quickly become overwhelming.

From a mental health perspective, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental illness, such as depression or anxiety, combined with the inability to access adequate support.

For many men, especially in the limelight, reaching out for help can be seen as a sign of weakness. This stigma around mental health care prevents them from seeking therapy, talking openly about their struggles, or accessing resources that could potentially save their lives.

The good news, however, is that healing is possible. Acknowledging the issue is the first step toward recovery.

Men need to be encouraged to talk about their feelings and be assured that vulnerability is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength. Therapy, whether through counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), or support groups, can be incredibly effective in addressing underlying mental health issues.

Furthermore, lifestyle changes such as exercise, meditation, and focusing on healthy relationships can promote emotional resilience.

Ultimately, we must foster a culture that normalizes mental health discussions among men, whether they are famous or not. Thus, offering greater access to mental health services and breaking the silence surrounding men’s mental health, we can prevent more tragedies like the death of Ebenhaezer Dibakwane and ensure that future generations understand that asking for help is not just okay—it’s necessary.