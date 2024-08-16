Likes, shares, and going viral: content creation impacts our mental and emotional wellness

Content creators have become central figures in the online world, entertaining, educating, and engaging millions on the daily. However, behind the scenes of perfectly curated posts and viral videos lies a growing mental health crisis.

The pressures of constantly producing new content, maintaining audience engagement, and navigating the volatile landscape of social media can take a significant toll on the creators' well-being.

From burnout and anxiety to the impact of negative feedback and financial uncertainty, content creators face unique challenges that are often overlooked. It’s becoming increasingly clear that addressing mental health in the content creation industry is not just important — it’s essential for the sustainability of the digital world.

Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok are starting to recognise these issues and are implementing features like content breaks, mental health resources, and community guidelines to help reduce the mental strain on creators.

However, more comprehensive solutions are needed to address the systemic pressures inherent in the industry.

Pierre Cassuto, global chief marketing officer at Humanz, an influencer marketing platform powered by AI, shares some insights...

Pierre Cassuto, global chief marketing officer at Humanz. Source: www.linkedin.com

What are some of the key themes found affecting the mental health of content creators?

Content creators often face challenges such as the pressure to maintain consistent engagement, the struggle for authenticity in an overly curated social media landscape, and the stress of managing their personal brand alongside their mental well-being.

Additionally, the constant comparison to others and the pursuit of perfection can lead to burnout and mental health issues.

At Humanz, we advocate for a responsible influencer marketing approach that prioritises the mental health and authenticity of content creators, emphasising the importance of genuine passion and long-term relationships over short-term gains.

With regards to these themes above, how would you break them down?

I would break them down into these three categories:

Pressure for Engagement: The demand to constantly produce content that resonates and engages can be exhausting.

Struggle for Authenticity: Navigating the balance between sponsored content and personal, authentic storytelling is challenging.

Comparison and Perfection: Social media often highlights the best moments, leading to unrealistic benchmarks and self-doubt.

I believe that fostering long-term partnerships between brands and creators can alleviate some of these pressures, allowing for more authentic and meaningful content that resonates with audiences on a deeper level.

Going forward, what can content creators do to navigate and prevent these challenges?

Content creators can benefit from setting clear boundaries between work and personal time, seeking support from their community, and focusing on collaborations that align with their true interests and values.

Establishing genuine connections with brands that respect their creative process and mental health can also provide a more stable and fulfilling career path.

How can content creators prioritise and maintain their mental well-being?

It's crucial for content creators to listen to their bodies and minds by taking regular breaks and engage in activities outside of content creation that they enjoy.

Building a support network of fellow creators can offer a sense of community and understanding, which is invaluable for mental health.

Content creation often involves tight deadlines and high expectations. How do you suggest content creators manage stress and pressure in their work?

Effective time management and setting realistic goals can help manage the demands of content creation. It's also important for creators to communicate openly with brands about expectations and deadlines, ensuring a healthy work-life balance. Brands, in turn, should strive to be flexible and supportive, valuing the creators' well-being alongside their content output.

The nature of social media and online platforms can sometimes lead to negative comments and criticism. What can content creators do to deal with online negativity and protect their mental health?

Creators should focus on building a supportive community and remember that negative comments often reflect more on the commenter than on themselves.

It's beneficial to engage with positive feedback and constructively address criticism when appropriate, but also important to know when to step back and protect one's mental space.