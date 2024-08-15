Lifestyle Sport
Sport News South Africa

    PEP mini netball coaching sessions empowers coaches and the next generation of netball talent

    15 Aug 2024
    PEP, one of Africa’s single brand retailers hosted the first season of the PEP mini Netball coaching session. This newly launched initiative, consisting of six coaching sessions between May and August 2024, has empowered, equipped and upskilled over 567 mini netball coaches across Limpopo, North-West, Gauteng, Northern Cape, Free State.
    Dumisani Chauke, Minnette Dempsey and Dr Elsje Jordaan. Image supplied
    Dumisani Chauke, Minnette Dempsey and Dr Elsje Jordaan. Image supplied

    PEP embarked on this journey to enhance coaching techniques, deepen the understanding of the game, develop leadership skills, and elevate the overall standard of netball coaching at grassroots level

    The PEP mini Netball Coaching Sessions were facilitated by industry experts, Dumisani Chauke, PEP mini Netball ambassador and former Spar Proteas assistant coach; Dr Elsje Jordaan, sports scientist from Sportisimo and Golden Fireballs coach; and Minnette Dempsey, motivational speaker and a Team Culture coach.

    Their expertise and passion left attendees feeling inspired and ready to nurture the next generation of netball talent in their respective communities.

    “The impact and success of the PEP mini Netball Coaching Sessions achieved in its first season is really encouraging,” says Beyers van der Merwe, chief executive for marketing at PEP.

    “When we announced the expansion of our PEP mini Netball festivals, our strategic intent was to continue empowering our local communities while nurturing netball talent at grassroots level.”

    “Partnering with Dumisani, Elsje and Minnette, has been instrumental in realising this vision. Their love for the game and commitment to empowering young players and coaches is truly remarkable. The coaching manuals, written by Dr Elsje Jordaan, and provided to each of the coaches in attendance at the coaching sessions, will serve as an ongoing resource to continuously enhance their coaching skills and nurture the talent of young netball players,” van der Merwe continued.

    Promoting sport's growth in South Africa

    Run concurrently with the coaching sessions and in partnership with South African Schools Netball (SASN), year two of the PEP mini Netball festivals continued in 2024.

    This year alone, 7150 young netball players were encouraged to aim high across 30 festivals hosted in six provinces in South Africa through the PEP mini Netball programme.

    The PEP mini Netball festivals have played a crucial role in nurturing a new generation of netball players in South Africa, and this has promoted the sport's growth, and fostering a vibrant netball community

    The mini netball festivals as well as the coaching sessions showcase PEP’s commitment to advancing mini Netball in South Africa and the retailer is determined to continue to invest in growing this sport.

    The impact these initiatives deliver to both the young players and coaches alike are commendable and illustrate the importance of creating the opportunity to play and the transferring of skills from coaches to young players.

    “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to South African Schools Netball (SASN), all participating coaches, the host schools, and all other stakeholders for their invaluable support in giving young players hope and the opportunity to aim high and succeed both on and off the court,” concluded van der Merwe.

    Let's do Biz