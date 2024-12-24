Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

RichfieldFundiConnectRosebank CollegeNorthlink CollegeThink Digital AcademyJNPRSAMROEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    PEP and FNB team up to offer school shoes for just 99c

    24 Dec 2024
    24 Dec 2024
    To help ease the financial burden on families as the new school year approaches, PEP has partnered with FNB to offer school shoes for a mere 99 cents. This incredible initiative, launching on 26 December allows FNB cardholders to purchase a pair of PEP's Student Prince Synthetic school shoes for less than R1, a massive saving of R129.
    PEP and FNB team up to offer school shoes for just 99c

    To take advantage of this offer, customers simply need to spend R300 or more at PEP, pay with their FNB card, and scan their PEP+ more rewards card.

    This remarkable deal is limited to the first 155,000 qualifying customers, with one deal per customer while stocks last.

    "This is more than just a discount; it's our way of further supporting the resilience and resourcefulness of our customers," says Angela Beukes, head of marketing at PEP.

    "Thanks to FNB, we're making it possible for more families to provide quality school essentials for their children, ensuring that they step into 2025 with confidence."

    Affordability commitment

    PEP and FNB team up to offer school shoes for just 99c

    “We are excited to collaborate with PEP... to offer this valuable back-to-school benefit to our customers,” said Pieter Woodhatch, FNB eBucks Rewards CEO, echoing this sentiment.

    “Through this 99c school shoes voucher, we aim to help supplement the cost of school shoes that will then ease the overall cost of uniform spend for families and ensure that every child starts their school year with the essentials they need to succeed."

    Read more: FNB, Pep, back to school, school shoes
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz