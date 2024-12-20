Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
    New bursary for dependents of electricity industry workers

    20 Dec 2024
    20 Dec 2024
    The National Bargaining Council for the Electrical Industry (NBCEI) is launching a transformative study assistance programme that will benefit 200 dependents of electricity contractors.
    Image source: Warakorn Harnprasop –
    Image source: Warakorn Harnprasop – 123RF.com

    Founded by the Electricity Contractors Association South Africa ECA(SA) and the South African Electrical Workers Association (SAEWA), the Bargaining Council is launching the bursary initiative to provide financial support to the dependents of active employees, employers, and even the families of deceased and former employees and employers in the electricity industry.

    The funding will be distributed based on academic merit and regional criteria, helping students who are striving to make a difference despite the heavy financial strain that continues to impact the country’s educational landscape.

    The bursary programme, valued at R2m is set to support learners completing their Matric exams in 2024 and future years, with the assistance to be allocated for up to five years. The initiative is designed to directly address the unequal distribution of student debt, with the goal of promoting equal educational opportunities for students from varying socio-economic backgrounds.

    The criteria for applicants include:

    • The applicant must be a child of an active employee or employer in the electricity industry, or a child of a deceased former employee or employer.
    • The applicant must have been admitted to a tertiary institution or a post-Matric higher learning institution.

    Applications for the bursary will open as soon as this year’s Matric results are released. Eligible students are encouraged to send their applications to az.oc.iecbn@izakehpolH.

    The application deadline is 30 January 2025, and successful applicants will be notified by 7 February 2025.

