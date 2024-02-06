Marketing & Media Media
    MediaHeads 360 celebrates 6 years of empowering women in marketing with its 2024 bursary competition!

    Issued by MediaHeads 360
    5 Aug 2024
    MediaHeads 360, a thriving female-led media agency with a six-year legacy of championing women in marketing, is proud to announce the launch of its 2024 Women's Month Bursary Competition. This programme goes beyond inspiration, offering three lucky women in advertising and media agencies the chance to supercharge their careers with a life-changing digital marketing course from the renowned Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.
    MediaHeads 360 celebrates 6 years of empowering women in marketing with its 2024 bursary competition!

    The South African marketing industry has witnessed remarkable growth and transformation, with women increasingly taking on leadership roles. MediaHeads 360 recognises the pivotal role women play in shaping the industry's future and is committed to empowering them to reach their full potential.

    Empowering women to take flight

    "We're dedicated to fostering a thriving environment for women in marketing," says Candy Dempers, managing director of MediaHeads 360. "This bursary competition is a powerful tool for women to gain the skills they need to soar in their careers."

    Tell us your story

    In 100 words or less, explain why this bursary is your ticket to marketing mastery! We're looking for passionate women who are ready to demonstrate their talent and dedication.

    Unleash your potential

    "We're consistently impressed by the incredible talent that applies for this programme," shares Kantha Govender, general manager of MediaHeads 360. "This bursary is about empowering women to reach their full potential and become leaders in the field."

    Calling all marketing stars

    Are you a woman currently employed by an advertising or media agency who dreams of taking your marketing skills to the next level? Applications are open now and close on Thursday, 15 August. Don't miss this chance to elevate your career – email az.oc.063sdaehaidem@olleh to enter!

    Media contact

    Kantha Govender, general manager, MediaHeads 360 | 011 590 4553 | kantha@mediaheads360.co.za

    About MediaHeads 360

    MediaHeads 360 is a Level 1 BEE media specialists company that develops and implements integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Its services are inspired by a 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non-traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, it leverages excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.

    MediaHeads 360
    MediaHeads 360 delivers integrated, programming focused and strategic marketing campaigns which include television, radio, content marketing, activations, social media amplification and influencer marketing.
