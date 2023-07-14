5 South Africans on Provoke Media’s 2024 Influence 100 list

Provoke Media’s 2024 recently released Influence 100 list, a showcase of the world’s best senior communications and marketing executives, includes five South Africans.

Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity. Five South Africans have been named in Provopke Media's 2024 Influence 100 list. L to r: Nontokozo Madonsela, Jacqui O'Sullivan, Nompilo Morafo, Stephen Chege, and Nevashnee Naicker

“Against the “permacrisis” backdrop of major geopolitical, economic, societal, cultural and environmental upheaval around the world, corporations and brands continue to face intense consumer, media and stakeholder scrutiny.

“And their senior communications and marketing executives are expected to deliver more than ever, faster than ever.

"Smart CEOs recognise that trusted communications counsel is not only integral to reputation and transformation but is business-critical in such uncertain times — and the 100 names on our 2024 list provide ample evidence of this recognition,” says Provoke Media.

Featured South Africans

Three of the five South Africans featured this year - Jacqui O'Sullivan, Nevashnee Naicker, and Nontokozo Madonsela - were also named in last year's list.