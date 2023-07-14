5 South Africans on Provoke Media’s 2024 Influence 100 list

“Against the “permacrisis” backdrop of major geopolitical, economic, societal, cultural and environmental upheaval around the world, corporations and brands continue to face intense consumer, media and stakeholder scrutiny.
“And their senior communications and marketing executives are expected to deliver more than ever, faster than ever.
"Smart CEOs recognise that trusted communications counsel is not only integral to reputation and transformation but is business-critical in such uncertain times — and the 100 names on our 2024 list provide ample evidence of this recognition,” says Provoke Media.
Three of the five South Africans featured this year - Jacqui O'Sullivan, Nevashnee Naicker, and Nontokozo Madonsela - were also named in last year's
After nearly six years with MTN as head of corporate affairs and sustainability, earlier this year, O’Sullivan moved to FNB.
Naicker is responsible for external communication and reputation, digital and social media, internal communications and employee engagement, and marketing communication, including advertising and sponsorships) for the global mining group.
Morafo has been in charge of the company’s ESG strategy as group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, since 2022, with a focus on decarbonising; rural connectivity; greater diversity and inclusion; enhanced stakeholder management; and protecting digital human rights.
Morafo joined MTN in 2019 from building materials giant LafargeHolcim.
Madonsela has been in this position for six years. She has developed a new marketing strategy, working with new agency partners, to support and reposition the group’s brands as they reset themselves for future growth after their 2010 merger.
In 2021 Chege was named chief external officer overseeing public policy, communications, media relations, social investment and sustainability across all of its operations in DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique, Tanzania, South Africa and Ghana, along with support for Safaricom.
