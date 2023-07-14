Marketing & Media PR & Communications
PR & Communications

    5 South Africans on Provoke Media’s 2024 Influence 100 list

    5 Aug 2024
    Provoke Media’s 2024 recently released Influence 100 list, a showcase of the world’s best senior communications and marketing executives, includes five South Africans.
    Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity. Five South Africans have been named in Provopke Media's 2024 Influence 100 list. L to r: Nontokozo Madonsela, Jacqui O'Sullivan, Nompilo Morafo, Stephen Chege, and Nevashnee Naicker
    “Against the “permacrisis” backdrop of major geopolitical, economic, societal, cultural and environmental upheaval around the world, corporations and brands continue to face intense consumer, media and stakeholder scrutiny.

    “And their senior communications and marketing executives are expected to deliver more than ever, faster than ever.

    "Smart CEOs recognise that trusted communications counsel is not only integral to reputation and transformation but is business-critical in such uncertain times — and the 100 names on our 2024 list provide ample evidence of this recognition,” says Provoke Media.

    Featured South Africans

    Three of the five South Africans featured this year - Jacqui O'Sullivan, Nevashnee Naicker, and Nontokozo Madonsela - were also named in last year's list.

    Source: © PRovoke Media PRovoke Media's Influence 100 features a number of South African communicators
    South African communicators feature on PRovoke Media's Influence 100 2023 list

    14 Jul 2023

    • Jacqui O'Sullivan, executive, corporate affairs, FNB

      • After nearly six years with MTN as head of corporate affairs and sustainability, earlier this year, O’Sullivan moved to FNB.

    • Nevashnee Naicker, head of corporate communications, Anglo American

      • Naicker is responsible for external communication and reputation, digital and social media, internal communications and employee engagement, and marketing communication, including advertising and sponsorships) for the global mining group.

    • Nompilo Morafo, group chief sustainability & corporate affairs officer, MTN

      • Morafo has been in charge of the company’s ESG strategy as group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, since 2022, with a focus on decarbonising; rural connectivity; greater diversity and inclusion; enhanced stakeholder management; and protecting digital human rights.

      Morafo joined MTN in 2019 from building materials giant LafargeHolcim.

    • Nontokozo Madonsela, group chief marketing officer, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings

      • Madonsela has been in this position for six years. She has developed a new marketing strategy, working with new agency partners, to support and reposition the group’s brands as they reset themselves for future growth after their 2010 merger.

    • Stephen Chege, chief of external affairs, Vodacom

      • In 2021 Chege was named chief external officer overseeing public policy, communications, media relations, social investment and sustainability across all of its operations in DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique, Tanzania, South Africa and Ghana, along with support for Safaricom.

      Here is the full Provoke Media Influence 100 2024 list.

    Read more: Public relations, communication, FNB, MTN, Vodacom, Anglo American, communicators, Nontokozo Madonsela, PR, Nompilo Morafo, Nevashnee Naicker, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, PRovoke Media
