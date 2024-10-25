Effie Awards SA: Halo and Pineapple's bold campaign claims Grand Effie, Ogilvy takes home 9 Effie Awards

Last night, 24 October the prestigious Grand Effie was awarded to Halo and Pineapple's 100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance Industry campaign as the most effective campaign of 2024, highlighting the campaign's remarkable business impact.

The winners were announced on Thursday night. Source: Supplied.

The agency also won two of only four Gold Effie Awards handed out on the night, winning Gold for Pineapples as well as its client Capital Legacy.

The other two Golf Effie Awards were won by Ogilvy, both for its client SAB (AB IN Bev) for the brands Carling Black Label and for Castle Lager.

Ogilvy won nine Effie Awards on the night, taking home a further two Silvers and five Bronze Effie Awards.

The 2024 Effie Awards South Africa Gala was held at The Tryst in Woodmead, Johannesburg, and celebrated outstanding marketing effectiveness with agencies, brands, and their clients recognised for campaigns that delivered measurable impact.

Effectiveness: the ultimate measure of success

In today’s marketing landscape, effectiveness is the ultimate measure of success.

Campaigns that win Effie Awards demonstrate that they’ve delivered real, tangible results—whether through increased sales, brand growth, consumer engagement, or shifts in market share.

"The Effie Awards are an essential platform for recognising the power of marketing effectiveness and its contribution to business growth.

"As the ACA, we are proud to support this programme, which showcases the best of our industry’s creativity and strategic thinking, elevating South Africa's marketing and advertising standards on a global scale," says Sharleen James, ACA chairperson.

Effectiveness no longer a nice-to-have

Winning an Effie is about more than just creative execution; it is about campaigns that make a measurable difference in business performance.

Gillian Rightford, executive director at the ACA, highlights the importance of marketing effectiveness saying that effectiveness is no longer a nice-to-have—it is the future of the industry.

“The campaigns celebrated tonight have not only demonstrated creativity but also proven their impact on the bottom line.

“Winning an Effie is a mark of true success, recognising that these campaigns achieved what they set out to do: drive results that matter.

“Congratulations to all our winners, whose work inspires the industry to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Effectiveness is the currency for success,” says Rightford.

Creativity delivers business results

Refilwe Maluleke, jury co-chair and executive head of marketing at Discovery Health, notes the unique value of the Effie Awards.

“The Effies exist to highlight and celebrate work that not only delivers creatively, but demonstrably drives success in whatever way your organisation measures it.

Maluleke says this year’s entries showed incredible creativity and impressive business results.

“The strongest case studies not only showcased great work but also demonstrated what they had to overcome to achieve their results. It was a privilege to engage with such an excellent set of cases."

Jury co-chair and creative advisor at Number 10 – a creative consultancy, Ahmed Tilly, reflects on the role of creativity and that creativity is the answer to business challenges.

“The 2024 Effie award winners created campaigns that were surprising, evocative, contagious, and smart, yet simple.

“Most importantly, all the winners produced incredible results because they ventured outside their comfort zone. Creativity works better—it's an indisputable fact. Kudos to the clients who made this work happen."

During the gala, it was confirmed that the 2024 jury co-chairs Maluleke, and Tilly have agreed to continue in their roles as co-chairs for the 2025 Effie Awards programme. Their leadership has been instrumental in guiding the judging process to ensure the highest standards of adjudication.

All 2024 Effie Awards South Africa winners

Grand Effie and Gold AGENCY CLIENT BRAND CAMPAIGN CATEGORY Halo Pineapple Pineapple 100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance Industry Challenger Brand Solution / Commerce & Shopper Effies Halo Capital Legacy Capital Legacy Where There’s A Will, There’s Results: How Changing How We Spoke About Death Helped Capital Legacy Draft More Wills Than Ever Before Finance Ogilvy SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lager Bread of the Nation Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Ogilvy SAB (AB InBev) Carling Black Label Carling Cup 2023 - Fak'UGesi (Bring The Energy) Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital Silver Retroviral SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lager The GranBoks Beverages - Alcohol Ogilvy SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lager Bread of the Nation Beverages - Alcohol Ogilvy KFC South Africa KFC How KFC disrupted the breakfast category and changed it forever! Marketing Disruptors Ogilvy KFC South Africa KFC How KFC took on the breakfast category, changed its fortune and the category forever! Restaurants Joe Public SAB (AB InBev) Brutal Fruit Spritzer SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital Joe Public SAB (AB InBev) Brutal Fruit Spritzer SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar Timely Opportunity Bronze 99cents Shoprite Group of Companies Checkers Checkers Xtra Savings Plus - Mission Impossible Made Possible Retail Ogilvy PEP PEP PEP Changing Station Timely Opportunity Ogilvy KFC South Africa KFC SA Made in Culture: How KFC debuted the Uncle Waffles burger Social Media Ogilvy Mondelez International SA Cadbury Dairy Milk When Mzansi's Generosity was lost, Cadbury put generosity back on the Map for Every South African Engaged Community Ogilvy KFC South Africa KFC When two icons meet: KFC x Uncle Waffles presents a burger made in culture Influencer Marketing Joe Public SAB (AB InBev) Brutal Fruit Spritzer SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar Seasonal Marketing - Products, Services Joe Public SAB (AB InBev) Brutal Fruit Spritzer SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Joe Public Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Easy Bucks®️ Restaurants Ogilvy SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lager Bread of the Nation Marketing Innovation Solutions

James expressed her gratitude, "A huge thank you to the Effie South Africa committee for their tireless work in making this year’s awards a success."

The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, PepsiCo, SAB, SABC, Unilever, GIB Insurance, and Investec.

Hosted by celebrated South African comedian and television personality Mpho Popps, the evening was a celebration of creativity, strategic excellence, and the results that truly matter in an increasingly fragmented marketing landscape.