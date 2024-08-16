Pep and Cansa launches The Dry & Detect Towel Initiative

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Pep partnered with the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) to launch The Dry & Detect Towel Initiative.

Supplied

The Dry & Detect Towel Initiative is designed to make breast self-exams a regular, convenient habit for women.

Each towel includes a tag containing crucial information on conducting self-exams, along with a QR code that links to an educational microsite featuring further resources.

The towel serves as a gentle reminder that early detection of breast cancer can significantly improve survival rates.

By encouraging women to become familiar with the normal look and feel of their breasts, this initiative aims to help them notice any unusual changes early on.

“We are honoured to be part of this life-saving initiative,” said Lorraine Govender, Cansa national manager: Health Programmes.

“Partnering with PEP allows us to reach more women directly in their communities, equipping them with the resources and knowledge they need to detect cancer early.”

An estimated half a million towels have been donated to Cansa centres across the country to help remind women to check themselves – keeping breast self-exams top of mind when their tops are off.