An industry first – KFC transforms fast food career paths through its Streetwise Academy

Nationally recognised qualifications give 131 KFC staff a licence to dream, writes Nolo Thobejane.

Author: Nolo Thobejane, chief people and transformation officer at KFC Africa

On 24 October, I had the privilege of attending a remarkable graduation ceremony at the University of Johannesburg. This ceremony celebrated the achievements of 131 dedicated individuals who, despite full-time work commitments, reached an inspiring milestone by earning nationally recognised certificates.

It was a deeply moving occasion. As the graduates filed onto the stage, cheered by their colleagues and families, their radiant smiles told an eloquent story. Many of them had left school before matriculating, and now a different type of education meant they could begin to dream of a brighter future.

The graduates’ individual successes were well worth celebrating, but there was something special about Thursday’s graduation. All the students studied through the company’s Streetwise Academy – the first of its kind in a sector of the economy not typically associated with formal education. These graduates, all restaurant general managers, are a testament to the resilience and courage it takes to balance a career with educational aspirations.

Established in 2021, the KFC Streetwise Academy has reached an encouraging milestone with the graduation of its largest cohort to date, signifying what our people-first brand stands for and championing youth potential. It demonstrates a hunger for vocational education, points the way to a solution for youth unemployment, and shows how the private sector can play a role in nationwide skills development and the creation of economic opportunities.

Importantly, the students’ qualifications were accredited by the Service Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA). They ranged from National Qualifications Framework (NQF) level 3 – the equivalent of grade 11 – to NQF level 8, which is comparable to an honours degree. For many recipients, this was the first time they had held a formal certificate of achievement bearing their name.

In a country with high unemployment, it’s difficult to overstate the importance of vocational training in bridging the gap between the skills young people possess and the skills employers require. It can be transformative in the lives of individuals, but in building a skilled workforce it can also have positive implications for economic growth and inequality.

KFC’s decision and our partners’ willingness to fund the Streetwise Academy is an expression of the company’s cultural values which advocates for investing in its people, modernising its workforce and winning the war for talent. And we firmly believe that to deliver the best customer experience, we must prioritise employee experience.

But it has also been hugely rewarding to see education fuelling hopes and dreams. Suddenly, team members can see a path to roles as supervisors, managers, operations specialists, and human resources officers. And importantly, KFC does not insist that graduates of the academy repay the investment in their skills by staying with the company. Armed with a nationally recognised qualification that improves their prospects in a competitive job market, they are equipped to explore opportunities in hospitality, retail and beyond.

We have been heartened, however, to see graduates of the academy being promoted internally on the strength of their new qualifications. After completing the NQF level 3 supervisory development programme, for example, Kefilwe David of Randfontein is part of the supervisory team at one of the largest KFC restaurants and plans to study for a degree; with an NQF level 6 qualification in operations development, Itumeleng Maretele is the area coach for seven KFC restaurants in Johannesburg, and after joining KFC as a food service team member in 2014, Lutendo Alpheus has an NQF level 5 certificate in management development and is the general manager of a Johannesburg restaurant.

It's also been inspiring to see graduates applying to study again the following year, and we’re looking forward to seeing team members who began with a 12-month NQF level 3 course completing eight years of part-time study and obtaining a level 8 qualification. In the meantime, we know that last week’s crop of graduates includes many future KFC leaders.

The Streetwise Academy also offers fast-food services learnerships accredited by the Services SETA, and all 87 participants found employment with KFC after completing the 24 classroom day programme that combines work-based experience with academic training. Recent calculations show that 40% of the youth have accelerated to management positions.

As someone who started working in the QSR sector as a student, I understand the importance of youth employment and career development better than most. If young people are given opportunities, I believe they can achieve anything they set their mind to. And last week’s Streetwise Academy graduation ceremony proved that leaving school without a qualification doesn’t have to be the end of the educational road.

On the contrary, vocational training – particularly when it comes with the support of an employer committed to building skills – can unlock opportunities many school-leavers hardly dare dream of.

It’s no accident that KFC, with the highly entrepreneurial approach of its franchisees, has become a skills-development pioneer, driving social impact, promoting gender and pay parity, and creating opportunities for career advancement. As we continue to invest in young people, we look forward to sharing the lessons we have learned – and building South African business.



