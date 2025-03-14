Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe has became the first backline player since 2013 to take the 2024 SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year title, while Nadine Roos took home the top women’s award for a second time.

Cheslin Kolbe named SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year 2024. Image supplied

Kolbe’s achievements throughout the 2024 season set him apart from an impressive field of nominees, which included previous winners Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit, as well as Damian De Allende and Ox Nche, to claim the top prize.

His contributions played a pivotal role in the Springboks’ triumphant season, which saw the team secure 11 victories in 13 Tests and recapture the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and Freedom Cup titles.

Kolbe’s electrifying pace and skill on the field were key to these successes, underscoring his reputation as one of the most dynamic players in world rugby.

As a result, the Springboks and Rassie Erasmus were named Team and Coach of the Year respectively on an evening where excellence across all spheres of South African rugby was celebrated.

The versatile Roos was honoured as SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year for the second time in three years after also taking the award in 2022, for her outstanding contributions to both the fifteens and sevens formats of the Springbok Women’s game.

Emerging star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu received the Young Player of the Year award, recognising his breakthrough season; Jurenzo Julius was named Junior Springbok Player of the Year for his impressive form for the SA U20s before making a rapid rise in senior rugby; and Selvyn Davids, who was included in World Rugby’s Dream Team, was named the Springbok Sevens Player of the Year, playing a key role as they won bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris.

In domestic rugby, Renzo du Plessis (Fidelity ADT Lions) and Ashlon Davids (Sanlam Boland Cavaliers) were named the Carling Currie Cup Players of the Year for the Premier and First Divisions respectively, adding their names to that of Sanele Nohamba (Emirates Lions), who won the SA Vodacom URC Player of the Season Award for 2024.

Jakkie Cilliers, who topped the scoring charts and helped the Bulls Daisies to a second successive Women’s Premier Division title, was recognized as Provincial Women’s Player of the Year, while AJ Jacobs was named OUTsurance Referee of the Year for his excellent performances on both local and international stages.

For their significant contributions to rugby development, the South African Schools Rugby Association (SASRA) was named Associate Member of the Year, and the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union received the inaugural President’s Award for their exceptional achievements in access to the game, development, governance and performance.

To cap a remarkable year for SA Rugby, the awards ceremony also celebrated a remarkable milestone for the Springbok brand, which was ranked 50th among the top 100 brands in South Africa, making it the only sports brand to achieve this distinction to date.

Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, hailed Kolbe’s achievement as a milestone for backline players while he also praised the contributions of all the other award winners.

“Cheslin’s recognition is a testament to his skill, dedication, and impact on the field,” said Alexander.

“It’s amazing to think that the last backline player to win the top award was former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers in 2013, and to have Cheslin take the top prize this year, is just reward for the amazing things he’s done for the Springboks in the last six years.

“He truly embodies the spirit of excellence that defines South African rugby. We are blessed with incredible talent in South African rugby, as evidenced by the accomplishments of national players such as Nadine, Sacha, Jurenzo and Selvyn.

“Cheslin may have led the charge, but everyone involved with the Springboks deserves recognition for one of our best seasons ever, and Rassie’s role in this resurgence from where we were under a decade ago has to be applauded.

Alexander also lauded the other winners for their stellar performances during the 2024 season: “Congratulations also to Sanele Nohamba, Renzo, Ashlon, Jakkie, AJ, the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union – with the Hollywoodbets Sharks winning both the EPCR Challenge Cup and the Carling Currie Cup – and SASRA too, all of you deserve the recognition for your contribution to the game of rugby in South Africa last year.

“As the curtain falls on a successful year, the Springboks and all role players in South African rugby can look ahead with confidence, building on the solid foundation laid in 2024. Best of luck to everyone for the rest of the year – may we build on our achievements in 2025.”

SA Rugby Awards 2024 winners and finalists

SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year: Cheslin Kolbe

Finalists: Damian De Allende, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche

SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year: Nadine Roos

Finalists: Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Chumisa Qawe, Vainah Ubisi

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Springboks / DHL Stormers)

Finalists: Cameron Hanekom (Springboks / Vodacom Bulls), Jordan Hendrikse (Springboks / Hollywoodbets Sharks), Quan Horn (Springboks / Emirates Lions), Henco van Wyk (Emirates Lions)

Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year: Selvyn Davids

Finalists: Zain Davids, Ryan Oosthuizen

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Jurenzo Julius

Finalists: Bathobele Hlekani, JF van Heerden

Team of the Year: Springboks

Finalists: Hollywoodbets Sharks, Springbok Sevens

Coach of the Year: Rassie Erasmus (Springboks)

Finalists: Philip Snyman (Springbok Sevens), Jake White (Vodacom Bulls)

Carling Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Renzo du Plessis (Fidelity ADT Lions)

Finalists: Clinton Swart (Airlink Pumas), Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks XV)

Carling Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Ashlon Davids (Sanlam Boland Kavaliers)

Finalists: Jayden Bantom (Eastern Province), Thurlow Marsh (Sanlam Boland Kavaliers)

Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Jakkie Cilliers (Bulls Daisies)

OUTsurance Referee of the Year: AJ Jacobs

President’s Award: KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union

SA Vodacom URC Player of the Season (announced last year): Sanele Nohamba (Emirates Lions)

SA Rugby Associate Member of the Year: SA Schools Rugby Association (SASRA)