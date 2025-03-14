Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Retail Fashion & Homeware

    Donatella Versace assumes new role of chief brand ambassador of Versace

    14 Mar 2025
    14 Mar 2025
    After nearly 30 years, Donatella Versace is stepping down from her creative director role at fashion house Versace. She has held the position since 1997 and took over after the passing of her brother Gianni.
    Source:
    Source: www.hollywoodreporter.com

    Donatella will assume the role of chief brand ambassador effective 1 April 2025. In her new role, Donatella will dedicate herself to the support of Versace’s philanthropic and charitable endeavours and will remain an advocate for the brand globally.

    It was also announced that Dario Vitale has been appointed chief creative officer, effective 1 April. Vitale joins Versace from Miu Miu, where he was formerly the design and image director.

    Donatella said, “Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades. It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity. In my new role as chief brand ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”



    Donatella has dressed some of the world's biggest stars - including Madonna, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. She famously designed the green jungle dress for Jennifer Lopez in 2000 and Michelle Obama's dress for her 2016 final state dinner.

