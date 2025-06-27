NSPCA CEO Marcelle Meredith retires

Marcelle Meredith, CEO of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), has announced her retirement. She will officially retire on 30 June 2025.

Marcelle Meredith will officially retire on 30 June 2025. Image supplied.

From her first involvement with the NSPCA in the 1980s to her appointment as executive director, Meredith’s work has always centred on protecting all animals from cruelty, neglect, and suffering.

Her influence has extended beyond national borders – from government advisory positions, such as the Commission of Enquiry into Canned Lion Hunting, to an international seat on the board of the World Society for the Protection of Animals (now WAP) for 16 years.

Under her leadership, the NSPCA became a statutory body under the SPCA Act 169 of 1993, enshrining its authority to speak and act on behalf of all animals across South Africa.

“Leadership at the NSPCA has never been about positions,” she says.

“It has always been about the animals. It has been about doing yourself what you expect your team to do in the trenches.”

Esté Kotzé will step into the role of CEO on 1 July 2025.

Kotzé joined the NSPCA in 2007 in the Animal Ethics Unit, rising to manage the unit and eventually becoming deputy CEO in 2011. Over the past six years, she has capably led alongside Meredith.

Kotzé will be supported by Grace de Lange, who was appointed chief operations officer in 2023.