The future of printing: AI-powered, sustainable, and reliable

In September this year, HP introduced the world to HP Print AI, designed to completely remove the challenges you might have with your printer – from setting up to ongoing support. The first feature – Perfect Output – ensures prints look perfect every time and is already available via an exclusive beta program. HP Print AI features also enhance the printing experience at home and at work by unlocking new possibilities for creativity, productivity, and collaboration – all while ensuring customer data is protected and kept private.

One of the key features is to stop the unnecessary white space (and incorrect images) that often appear when you print from your browser – because who hasn’t accidentally printed a web ad? For those of us who print spreadsheets, the AI features ensure printable versions without splitting tables and charts across pages. Perfect Output can detect unwanted content like ads and web text, printing only the desired text and images, saving time, paper, and ink.

HP Print AI will also simplify and tailor support for those experiencing any difficulties in using their printer. This new technology leverages natural language and contextual awareness, remembering users’ preferences and past questions, so customers receive immediate and customised support whenever they need it.

The (very near) future of printing is going to be ever more intuitive, but what are South Africans demanding when they purchase a new printer today?

Reliability – when you need to print that 50-page contract that has to be delivered immediately.



Cost-efficiency – saving you money that used to be spent on ink cartridges that needed endless replacing.



Sustainability – reducing plastic waste and limiting power consumption.



Quality – High fidelity, vibrant printed imagery.

There’s a reason why home printers are still such an important part of our lives. More people in SA are working from home, discovering crafts and new hobbies, and of course, wanting to print high-quality documents and images.

The HP Smart Tank Printer range was developed with the needs of home offices, creative professionals, and of course, families in mind. Designed to be budget-friendly and high quality –thanks to the refillable ink tanks that arrive with up to three years’ worth of reusable ink bottles – users benefit from an ultra-low cost per page.

That’s about 8000 colour pages and 6000 black-and-white on a single tank of ink, meaning you aren’t going to be rushing to your local print shop because of limited ink any time soon.

But the refillable ink tanks have another important benefit: they’re a lot more sustainable. By swapping out the conventional cartridge system with refillable ink tanks, this significantly reduces waste and the use of manufacturing resources. It's a green alternative in an industry that often contributes to environmental pollution. The Smart Tank range was also engineered to consume less power, contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions, and due to the advanced sleep mode, they minimise power when they’re not in use.

But the green benefits don't end there. The reusable ink reservoirs tackle the escalating problem of plastic pollution by doing away with frequent cartridge changes.

However, nothing is more important than a reliable, user-friendly printing process – especially when you’re on a work deadline or need to get that homework printed. All of HP’s printers have become even easier to set up, thanks to the HP Smart print app, that also lets you print from anywhere your smartphone has signal. By connecting your phone and printer, it’s easier than ever to scan documents, print photos, and create shortcuts for the repetitive tasks you need.

Whether you’re working from home, running your own business, a crafts-master, or just wanting to print that latest draft of your manuscript, HP is here to provide you with the next generation of printing prowess.



