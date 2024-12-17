FarmRanger app secures 2024 FNB top agricultural award

FarmRanger has been announced as the winner of the Best Agricultural Solution award at the FNB App of the Year 2024 for its approach to addressing livestock security, a critical issue for farmers. This year's award saw over 800 entries from across Africa, highlighting the region's strong innovation in app development.

Source: Supplied

FarmRanger is a mobile app designed to protect livestock from theft and predators. It works with GPS-enabled collars to send alerts directly to farmers when their animals are at risk. The app also tracks the location and movement of livestock, enabling farmers to take immediate action.

The system operates on GSM networks, making it straightforward to use without requiring additional infrastructure. For over 15 years, FarmRanger has been trusted by farmers in South Africa and Namibia for its practical and reliable design.

Marius van der Merwe, the product manager of FarmRanger, says: "This recognition is a great honour. FarmRanger has always been about helping farmers protect their livestock and livelihoods. It is rewarding to see how this solution continues to make a difference on the ground."

"The FNB App of the Year Awards celebrates solutions that address real-world challenges. FarmRanger exemplifies how technology can empower enterprises to overcome obstacles and improve their operations," says Andiswa Bata, FNB Business CEO.

The Best Agricultural Solution was one of several categories at the FNB App of the Year, which celebrates apps that deliver tangible benefits across diverse sectors.

Other apps recognised in this category included:

• Saola : A marketplace app connecting farmers directly with buyers, improving access to markets and ensuring fair pricing.

• Irricheck pulse : A tool offering irrigation schedules and water level insights to help farmers manage their water resources effectively.

• Broiler Operations Management : An app enabling poultry farmers to track the growth and health of broilers, enhancing productivity.

• Spaza Eats : A delivery platform linking consumers with local spazas (informal shops), promoting local businesses and improving food access.

For more information about the FNB App of the Year 2024, https://appoftheyear.co.za/.