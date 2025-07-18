Nampo Cape 2025 to showcase smart tech for sustainable agriculture

Nampo Cape 2025 returns to Bredasdorp Park this September, spotlighting how technology can help South Africa’s producers farm more efficiently and sustainably in a changing climate.

Running from 10 to 13 September 2025, the expo is presented by Bredasdorp Park NPC in collaboration with Grain SA, and this year’s theme is “Smart Technology for Efficient Resource Management.”

Tech tools to do more with less

As producers face mounting pressure on land, water, energy and soil, the focus this year will be on showcasing innovations that help optimise resources and improve productivity across the value chain.

"Technology has become essential to navigating the future of farming. Whether it's AI, sensors, drones, or data platforms, these innovations help farmers make better decisions, save resources, and stay competitive. At Nampo Cape, we bring those solutions to life in a real-world environment," says Dr Dirk Strydom, managing director of Nampo.

“Smart resource management is not a luxury anymore - it's a necessity for every producer who wants to remain viable and future-ready.”

Smart farming on display

Exhibitors will present a range of tech-based solutions, including:

• Drones, sensors and automated weather stations

• AI and machine learning for predictive decision-making

• Precision farming tools using GPS and satellite guidance

• Smart irrigation systems and soil health monitoring

• Autonomous tractors, telematics, and fleet optimisation software

• Blockchain traceability, renewable energy, and biotech solutions

• Wearable devices for livestock and vertical farming innovations

Visitors can explore cutting-edge exhibits and real-time demonstrations designed to show how smart tech is being applied across farming operations.

Family-friendly agri showcase

Beyond the tech, Nampo Cape 2025 will feature a range of events and activities for all ages, including:

• South African Boerboel Society (SABBS) demonstrations

• ITPF Invitational Championship – formerly known as Gymkhana

• Voermol Flower Hall curated by Marjolijn Malan

• Overberg Regional Youth Show (13 September)

• A Schools Programme involving more than 19 schools

• The Santam Women’s Programme, with guests including Bok van Blerk, Jo Black, and Andriëtte Norman

Ticket details

Tickets are now on sale via www.ticketpros.co.za, with discounted online prices at R100 for adults. Gate prices will be R110 for adults and R50 for children; entry is free for preschoolers.

The show will run from 8am to 5pm on 10–12 September, and from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, 13 September.

For more information, visit www.nampocape.co.za, call 028 050 1385, or email az.gro.opxe@nimda.