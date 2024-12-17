BestofBiz 2024: Agriculture

Agriculture Agriculture
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Agriculture, Horticulture & Forestry site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1New citrus qualification for high school students launched25 Jan 2024
    2Cheeba Cannabis Academy launches new scholarship for cannabis industry course15 Feb 2024
    3Discovering the latest trends in South African wine categories - Oelof Weideman09 Jul 2024
    4Insect farming in Africa: A unique opportunity for a sustainable future25 Sep 2024
    5Competition watchdog finds price mark-ups, barriers in SA's fresh produce market - Nqobile Dludla19 Jun 2024
    6Tim Atkin unveils 2024 South Africa Wine Report05 Sep 2024
    7Land reform: Overcoming challenges and creating opportunities for rural economies21 Feb 2024
    8Bad weather forces downward adjustment of orange export estimates24 Jul 2024
    9SA beef hits Saudi shelves after 15-month negotiation27 Feb 2024
    10Wine tourism and wine trends in 2024: A detailed outlook - Elmarie Rabe23 Jan 2024
    11South Africa Wine and Stellenbosch University launch innovative Chenin Blanc project19 Mar 2024
    12Malawi farming experiment shows how simple changes can boost maize yields and improve soil - Alan Dixon13 Jun 2024
    13Top South African wines shine at 2024 National Wine Challenge07 Jun 2024
    14Tongaat Hulett business rescue plans amended after judicial ruling03 Jan 2024
    15Woolworths launches Farming for the Future campaign to tackle climate challenges11 Apr 2024
    16#SauvBlancDay: Celebrating the diversity and global appeal of Sauvignon Blanc03 May 2024
    17Study reveals soil health's impact on wine flavour profiles23 Aug 2024
    18#BizTrends2024: Trends shaping the future of the global wine industry in 2024 - Rico Basson24 Jan 2024
    19South African vineyards set for a promising 202516 Oct 2024
    20#BudgetSpeech2024: Excise increase a blow to South African wine and brandy industry22 Feb 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Paul Makube
    2Rico Basson
    3Wandile Sihlobo
    4John Hudson
    5Peter Setou


