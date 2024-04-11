Woolworths launches Farming for the Future campaign to tackle climate challenges

In response to the interconnected challenges of climate change, water scarcity, and environmental degradation, Woolworths has initiated its Farming for the Future initiative, aimed at promoting sustainable farming practices to contribute to the regeneration of the planet.

Source: Supplied

At the heart of the campaign is a deep reverence for the earth as a unified ecosystem, where every action reverberates across the planet. Through the initiative, stakeholders are invited to reimagine agriculture not as a factory but as an integral part of the natural world, where each decision is guided by principles of regeneration, resilience, and interconnectedness.

Rethinking agriculture

"Our approach to farming is rooted in the belief that every little thing on this earth is linked," says Latiefa Behardien, chief food technology and sustainability officer at Woolworths. "Through utilising suppliers who adopt Farming for the Future practices, we're hoping to take the frayed edges of our ecosystem and stitch them back together, one sustainable farming practice at a time."

Central to the campaign's mission is the use of science to protect and conserve water resources, recognising water as a precious and finite resource, essential for all life on earth. By leveraging innovative water-saving techniques, such as precision irrigation and soil moisture monitoring, farmers can minimise water usage while maximising crop yields, ensuring the long-term viability of agriculture in water-stressed regions.

Mitigating carbon emissions

In addition to water conservation, Farming for the Future prioritises the reduction of carbon emissions to support human survival and regenerate the earth. By adopting regenerative farming practices, such as cover cropping, agroforestry, and no-till agriculture, farmers can sequester carbon from the atmosphere, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and build soil health and resilience.

As part of the campaign launch, Woolworths has also introduced an immersive digital experience designed to educate, inspire, and empower audiences to join the movement for sustainable agriculture. Through an interactive online platform, visitors can explore the innovative use of science and technology in farming, learn about regenerative practices, and access resources to support their journey towards a more sustainable future.

"We believe that sustainable agriculture is not just about producing food; it's about nurturing the earth and safeguarding the future of life on this planet," emphasises Behardien. “By promoting Farming for the Future, we're inviting individuals, communities, and organisations to join us in restoring the balance of our ecosystems and creating a world where every apple truly has the power to save the world."