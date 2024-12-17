Energy & Mining Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2024: Energy & Mining

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Energy & Mining site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2024: Energy & Mining

    Most-read stories

    1Zimbabwean scientist makes billions-worth gold discovery in South Africa02 Apr 2024
    2New report shows depth of Sasol Secunda distress - Lindsey Schutters28 Oct 2024
    3Could De Beers be the next Twitter? - Savious-Parker Kwinika21 Nov 2024
    4Sibanye-Stillwater website still down after cyberattack15 Jul 2024
    5Fuel price adjustments are a mixed bag for April - Lindsey Schutters01 Apr 2024
    6Clock is ticking on Renergen helium production as stock tumbles - Lindsey Schutters19 Jun 2024
    7Huawei's new inverters provide stability, reliability as SA undergoes a renewable energy revolution08 Aug 2024
    8Copper could cure Murray & Roberts cold after De Beers diamond cough - Lindsey Schutters08 Nov 2024
    9CompCom approves Discovery Energy Holdings acquisition of Kohler Energy - Lindsey Schutters05 Apr 2024
    10Eastern and Western Cape to gain 3,470MW grid capacity for wind power - Lindsey Schutters29 Jan 2024
    11Italy joins race for African energy in new deal - Angelo Amante and Crispian Balmer30 Jan 2024
    12#MI24: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says now is the time to invest in PGM - Lindsey Schutters07 Feb 2024
    13Sibanye-Stillwater to cut 4,000 jobs in underperforming gold business - Nelson Banya12 Apr 2024
    14Sasol profit down 34% midway through fiscal year - Lindsey Schutters26 Feb 2024
    15Northam CEO Paul Dunne: 'Worst crisis I've seen in 30 years' - Felix Njini01 Mar 2024
    16Engen and Vivo Energy merge to form Pan-African energy giant22 May 2024
    17Luvside brings vertical wind turbines to SA, scouting for local partners - Lindsey Schutters28 May 2024
    18OR Tambo fuel problem is a symptom of jet fuel crisis - Lindsey Schutters10 Dec 2024
    19New SA National Petroleum Company gets Compcom nod - Lindsey Schutters20 Sep 2024
    20Musk says AI and EV revolution put earth on the verge of power overload - Lindsey Schutters04 Mar 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1NJ Ayuk
    2Andrew van Zyl

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Yellow Door Energy
    2Air Products South Africa


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz