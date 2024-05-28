Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeLitha CommunicationsMachine Tools Africa 2024Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Luvside brings vertical wind turbines to SA, scouting for local partners

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    28 May 2024
    28 May 2024
    Luvside, a German renewable energy company, launched a pilot project at the V&A Waterfront featuring four, 1MW small-scale vertical wind turbines. The drag style turbines, known for their aesthetic design and ability to capture wind from all angles, are strategically placed in a passage between two buildings at the Silo district near the Zeitz Mocaa to charge batteries – with the turbines able to throttle down to a standstill as the batteries fill up and discharge.
    The Luvside LS Double Helix 1.0 turbines are the company's main design.
    The Luvside LS Double Helix 1.0 turbines are the company's main design.

    This two-part project aims to test the feasibility of integrating small-scale wind energy into urban environments. Over the next year, Luvside will collect data to assess the potential for scaling this technology and incorporating it into larger sustainability strategies.

    The second part of the project is based at the Atlantis Special Greentech Economic Zone where Luvside will deploy a larger installation of its horizontal turbines.

    Jon Kornik, CEO of Plentify
    Power Cuts worsened by ‘comeback load’ from geysers

      7 May 2024

    The V&A Waterfront sees this initiative as an opportunity to raise awareness about renewable energy and demonstrate cutting-edge practices in sustainability. The wind turbines, highly visible in this often-windy location, serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting the environment for future generations.

    Built for the North Sea

    Luvside, founded by Ralph Hoffmann, has been developing small-scale wind turbines for over a decade. Hoffmann, a passionate windsurfer with a deep connection to Cape Town, was inspired to create a sustainable solution with real-world impact.

    “There was an oil company asking for this because they didn't have any power plugs, and needed independent electricity, so we took the challenge to produce something that can exist in the 200km/h North Sea winds,” Hoffmann explains.

    “All the stuff that they bought from China flew away, so we began to develop and brought a team of people from all over the world just to come in this melting point close to Munich.”

    Unfortunately for the Luvside team, however, Munich is relatively windless, and they had to drive out to the mountains of Austria to test the prototypes.

    The V&A Waterfront pilot project has also received support from the German Energy Agency (DENA) through its Renewable Energy Solutions Programme. This programme, funded by the German government, promotes the export of climate-friendly technologies and facilitates knowledge transfer between Germany and target markets.

    Growth potential

    Hoffmann envisions a future where small-scale wind turbines become as commonplace as solar panels, contributing significantly to the global energy transition. The company is confident that continued advancements in technology and mass production will make wind energy more accessible and affordable for everyone.

    When Bizcommunity asked Rodney Love, CEO of Luvside’s local partner ESA, about possible local manufacturing he limited that possibility to “turbine blades” claiming that the German engineering in the generators too complex to implement.

    Luvside mechanical engineer Ashwin Vijay, however, explained that the specification could be made available to a local commercial partner and the company is looking towards that as a future development.

    Read more: load shedding, renewable energy, wind turbine, V&A Waterfront, ESA, local manufacturing, Zeitz MOCAA, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    The migration to digital terrestrial broadcast will free up valuable spectrum. Source: Keriliwi/Unsplash
    Icasa extends deadline for digital migration regulations review
     20 hours
    Source: Curiosophotography/Pexels
    Compcom approves Solar Mining acquisition of Problast
     20 hours
    Green cement would be a climate win for the globe. Source: Engin Akyurt/Pexels
    Cambridge researchers break new ground in green cement
     24 May 2024
    HPE SVP and MD of UKIMEA, Matt Harris, celebrating International Women's Day in 2024.
    HPE takes aim at Cisco, emphasises partner ecosystem and AI focus
     24 May 2024
    The merger would create a mining giant with a more extensive and diverse portfolio of assets, including copper, potash, iron ore, and metallurgical coal. This increased scale would give BHP greater market power and resilience against commodity price fluctuations.
    Anglo rejects third BHP bid, but Australian miner remains confident
     23 May 2024
    Professor Sampson Mamphweli was made Head of the Energy Secretariat in the office of the Chief Executive Officer at the South African National Energy Development Institute in January 2023
    Q&A: An inside look into Sanedi’s hydrogen progress
     23 May 2024
    The fate of online news media hangs in the balance in the OpenAI vs Google fight for AI dominance. Source: Negative Space/Pexels
    OpenAI inks News Corp deal, Google threatens to cut news funding
     23 May 2024
    Apple has evolved its Find My service to be always on which benefits device users, but also compromises safety.
    Apple may have turned Wi-Fi routers into a privacy threat
     22 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz