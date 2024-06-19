Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Electra MiningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Clock is ticking on Renergen helium production as stock tumbles

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    19 Jun 2024
    19 Jun 2024
    As of its 11 June announcement, Renergen says it is still on track to become a significant player in the global helium market. The company resumed liquid helium production at its Virginia Gas Project last week, following a series of technical challenges and delays. Unfortunately, traders are growing weary as the company share price hovers around its historic lows.
    Aerial view of Virginia Gas Project Phase 1
    Aerial view of Virginia Gas Project Phase 1

    The Virginia Gas Project is unique due to its geological location within the Vredefort Dome asteroid crater, resulting in natural gas with one of the richest helium concentrations recorded globally.

    With an average concentration of 3%, and over 800Mt of Helium reserves, the project holds immense potential.

    Source:
    Saudi Arabia has announced its involvement in Project mBridge

    2 days

    Renergen initially achieved a major milestone in January 2023, producing its first liquid helium. However, progress was hampered by a leak discovered in the liquid helium cold box in June 2023. This setback required the cold box to be repaired off-site, causing delays in the project timeline.

    Despite these challenges, Renergen remained committed to resolving the issue and resuming production. The cold box was successfully repaired and reinstalled, and by December 2023, the company had recommissioned the system and produced helium once again.

    There were no helium sales during the last financial year as the helium module was not fully commissioned. The company is working to optimise helium production capacity and ramp up to full commercial production in the 2024 financial year.

    More helium delays

    Further delays were encountered in early 2024 due to the late arrival of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), who was needed to finalise the integration of the helium system and conduct performance tests.

    However, by May Renergen had successfully produced liquid helium and commenced performance testing.

    Renergen announced that it has officially resumed liquid helium production. The OEM is currently conducting final performance tests to ensure the plant can operate at the desired specifications. All helium produced during these tests will be stored for customer use.

    "We acknowledge it has taken longer than originally planned to reach this step, but ensuring the safe operation of the plant is our main priority right now,” said Renergen's CEO, Stefano Marani in a statement.

    “The progress achieved to date puts us amongst only a few companies globally to achieve this status."

    Renergen was one of the only South African companies to not gain positive market movement post-election. But with liquid helium production now underway, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for this valuable resource.

    Read more: Renergen, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Coega SEZ is driven by a commitment to creating opportunities for the youth in nearby communities.
    #YouthMonth: Human capital is the beating heart of Coega
     1 day
    The construction mafia is costing the country billions. Source: Shivendu Shukla/Unsplash
    Cape Town construction mafia costs billions, report finds
     1 day
    Microsoft is leading the discussion about responsible AI deployment in Africa.
    New AI for Africa report suggests a 'just transition' in the workplace
     14 Jun 2024
    Rosond has expertise in surface exploration and underground drilling
    Compcom approves Rosond Holdings deal days after Saudi expansion
     13 Jun 2024
    Apple Private Cloud Compute is a big step in bringing consumer private protection to AI.
    Apple joins AI scene late but raises privacy standard
     12 Jun 2024
    Apple is bringing generative AI to emojis
    ‘AI’ is for Apple Intelligence at WWDC
     11 Jun 2024
    IEEFA report casts more doubt on SMR future
    IEEFA report casts more doubt on SMR future
     11 Jun 2024
    The Salesforce World Tour attracted over 2,000 attendees.
    Salesforce world tour comes to SA with $5.8bn growth projected
     7 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz