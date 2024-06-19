V&A Waterfront adds new wind power deal to sustainability mix

The V&A Waterfront has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Etana Energy, securing 43GWh of renewable energy annually. This capacity is expected to meet up to 70% of the Waterfront's energy needs by early 2026, sourced from wind and solar farms operated by independent power producers.

The Waterfront will draw its power from Etana's wind farms.

This strategic partnership brings the Waterfront closer to achieving its sustainability goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

With 90% of the Waterfront's emissions locked up in energy purchases, this PPA will significantly reduce the precinct's carbon footprint.

"The V&A's sustainability strategy is based on a shared value ecosystem where everyone at the Waterfront collaborates to make our precinct the best it can be,” explained André Theys, executive manager of operations at the V&A Waterfront.

“By proactively innovating, we can showcase what's possible and inspire others to follow suit."

The popular tourist destination has long demonstrated its commitment to sustainability extends beyond its own operations, with the goal of sharing the value it creates with the broader community.

This shared value ecosystem approach is gaining traction as businesses seek innovative ways to create value and contribute to society.

Unique energy mix

Combined with existing rooftop solar installations, the Etana Energy agreement will enable almost 80% of the neighbourhood's electricity to be sourced from renewable sources.

The precinct has already reduced carbon emissions by 47%, water use by 61%, and is actively diverting 62% of waste from landfills.

Future sustainability projects include a planned waste-to-energy pyrolysis plant, a blackwater treatment plant, and a desalination plant.

"We're delighted to be supporting the V&A Waterfront's sustainability strategy and reducing the carbon intensity of South Africa's energy system,” said Etana CEO Evan Rice about the partnership.

“This is a highly replicable, scalable example of how businesses can achieve sustainability while creating value for all involved."

The power purchase agreement shows how businesses can leverage renewable energy to drive sustainability and create a positive impact on the environment and society.