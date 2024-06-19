Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Electra MiningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    V&A Waterfront adds new wind power deal to sustainability mix

    19 Jun 2024
    19 Jun 2024
    The V&A Waterfront has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Etana Energy, securing 43GWh of renewable energy annually. This capacity is expected to meet up to 70% of the Waterfront's energy needs by early 2026, sourced from wind and solar farms operated by independent power producers.
    The Waterfront will draw its power from Etana's wind farms.
    The Waterfront will draw its power from Etana's wind farms.

    This strategic partnership brings the Waterfront closer to achieving its sustainability goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

    With 90% of the Waterfront's emissions locked up in energy purchases, this PPA will significantly reduce the precinct's carbon footprint.

    "The V&A's sustainability strategy is based on a shared value ecosystem where everyone at the Waterfront collaborates to make our precinct the best it can be,” explained André Theys, executive manager of operations at the V&A Waterfront.

    “By proactively innovating, we can showcase what's possible and inspire others to follow suit."

    The Luvside LS Double Helix 1.0 turbines are the company's main design.
    Luvside brings vertical wind turbines to SA, scouting for local partners

      28 May 2024

    The popular tourist destination has long demonstrated its commitment to sustainability extends beyond its own operations, with the goal of sharing the value it creates with the broader community.

    This shared value ecosystem approach is gaining traction as businesses seek innovative ways to create value and contribute to society.

    Unique energy mix

    Combined with existing rooftop solar installations, the Etana Energy agreement will enable almost 80% of the neighbourhood's electricity to be sourced from renewable sources.

    The precinct has already reduced carbon emissions by 47%, water use by 61%, and is actively diverting 62% of waste from landfills.

    Future sustainability projects include a planned waste-to-energy pyrolysis plant, a blackwater treatment plant, and a desalination plant.

    "We're delighted to be supporting the V&A Waterfront's sustainability strategy and reducing the carbon intensity of South Africa's energy system,” said Etana CEO Evan Rice about the partnership.

    “This is a highly replicable, scalable example of how businesses can achieve sustainability while creating value for all involved."

    The power purchase agreement shows how businesses can leverage renewable energy to drive sustainability and create a positive impact on the environment and society.

    Read more: renewable energy, V&A Waterfront, wind energy, Evan Rice, power purchase agreement
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Sawea hosted media on a tour of Aurora wind farm outside Cape Town.
    Sawea uses Global Wind Day to urge country towards faster shift to low-carbon future
    1 day
    280MW wind project secured for Rio Tinto and Sibanye-Stillwater
    280MW wind project secured for Rio Tinto and Sibanye-Stillwater
    11 Jun 2024
    Umsinde Emoyeni Wind Farm construction will begin in 2024 with operation estimated for 2026. Source: Sam Forson/Pexels
    Sibanye-Stillwater secures 140MW wind energy project
    30 May 2024
    The Luvside LS Double Helix 1.0 turbines are the company's main design.
    Luvside brings vertical wind turbines to SA, scouting for local partners
     28 May 2024
    Tororo Solar North Limited, is a special purpose vehicle company (SPV) established to develop, build, operate and maintain a 10MW Photovoltaic Power Plant in Eastern Uganda.
    Red Rocket secures funding for Virginia Solar project
    2 May 2024
    Investment in social enterprise yields double-win
    TrialogueInvestment in social enterprise yields double-win
    24 Apr 2024
    New reports forecast ~32 GW of installed renewable energy capacity in SA by 2030
    GreenCapeNew reports forecast ~32 GW of installed renewable energy capacity in SA by 2030
    18 Apr 2024
    Selim Kaymak, CEO of Alpha Resources
    Sustainable mining is a profit and planet balancing act
     9 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz