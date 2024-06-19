Kumba boost water security in Sishen community

Kumba Iron Ore's Sishen Mine has successfully completed a significant upgrade to the Bulk Water Scheme in the Joe Morolong Municipality, enhancing water security for over 6,000 residents in four villages. The R11m project focused on upgrading nine boreholes across Sesipi, Perth, Kome, and Tsiloane, delivering an average of 480kl of water daily.

Reservoir at one of the village sites. Source: Supplied

The extensive project scope included renovating steel pump houses, related borehole pipework, electrical equipment, and mechanical components, such as diesel engines.

To ensure lasting operation, nine boreholes will mainly use solar power installations, with Eskom connections for two boreholes as backup power.

Construction started in November 2023, following the Department of Water and Sanitation's design criteria for Rural Community Water Supply and the guidelines for Human Settlement Planning and Design.

This initiative not only meets the urgent need for water access but also creates the basis for the development of government-subsidised housing in the area.

“Access to drinking water and sanitation is a fundamental human right," said Lester Pietersen, socio economic development officer at Sishen Mine.

"Through this Social Labour Project, Sishen Mine is reimagining mining to improve people’s lives and uphold its commitments to the UN’s SDG goals."

The project is especially impactful in the Northern Cape, one of South Africa's most water-stressed provinces.

The Bulk Water Supply Scheme's completion signifies a major achievement in providing sustainable water security to rural communities and aligns with Sishen Mine's Sustainable Mining Plan, which focuses on thriving communities.