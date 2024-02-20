Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Khaya Sitholw on the ANC not losing power.

Khaya Sitholw on the ANC not losing power.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Kumba revenue and profits are up, but job cuts still happening

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    20 Feb 2024
    20 Feb 2024
    Kumba Iron Ore reported a 3% increase in revenue to R86.3bn in 2023, bolstered by higher iron ore prices and a weaker rand. The company’s operating profit surged by 34% to R40.9bn, and earnings per share climbed by 35% to R120.68. A final cash dividend of R24.20 per share was declared, bringing the total dividend for 2023 to R46.80 per share.
    Kumba revenue and profits are up, but job cuts still happening

    Despite a 2% drop in iron ore production to 40.4Mt, primarily due to lower production at Sishen, and a 4% decrease in sales volumes to 39.7Mt, the company maintained a high-quality product mix. The average iron content was 63.7%, and the lump ratio was 66%.

    Stockpiles of iron ore stood at 7.1Mt in December as South Africa’s rail crisis created have led to a reduction in the company’s production guidance for the 2024-2026 period by 12% on average to between 35-37 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa). Yet, the company has retained the flexibility to ramp up production should logistics performance improve, demonstrating a pragmatic approach to these hurdles.

    During a panel discussion at the Mining Indaba, Nishen Hariparsad argued that the mining sector needs repositioning to attract young talent. Source: Supplied
    #MI24: Mining industry is ready to embrace future trends

    15 Feb 2024

    The company is now has implementing a refreshed strategy focusing on “operational excellence, growth and innovation, and sustainability and social value:”. And has also reconfigured its business to accommodate the anticipated lowered production – in line with prevailing logistics capacity.

    CEO Mpumi Zikalala said during the earnings conference call that the proposed job cuts (490), combined with ongoing restructuring at head office from last year would affect 10% of the company's workforce.

    Sustainability wins

    The company achieved a record-low total recordable incident frequency rate of 0.98 and reduced its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 10%.

    Cost cuts created R71.1bn of shared value for its stakeholders, including R14.9bn of attributable free cash flow, R11.8bn of taxes and royalties, and R2.5bn of social investment.

    Kumba’s strategy of optimising its mines and reconfiguring its business to produce iron ore at a lower cost has placed it in a position to capitalise on the growing demand for green steel from downstream industries such as car manufacturing and white goods.

    This strategic shift, coupled with its robust financial performance and commitment to sustainability, positions it well for future growth.

    Read more: Anglo American, Transnet, Annual Report, Kumba Iron Ore, Mpumi Zikalala, iron ore, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Stellenbosch University hosted the demonstration leg of the Milken-Motsepe Green Energy Prize competition.
    Milken-Motsepe prize finalists open up SA green energy opportunities
     17 hours
    Source: Supplied. Ania Strydom, compliance research manager at PaySpace.
    Debt, diesel, and digitisation: What might the 2024 Budget Speech deliver?
     1 day
    The Bitcoin price surge is predicted to continue throughout 2024. Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash
    Bitcoin rollercoaster rides on with halving and regulatory legitimacy still to come
     15 Feb 2024
    EVs can be home backup power solutions and play a crucial role in the smart grid. Source: Priscilla du Preez/Unsplash
    EVs could be the heart of SA’s smart grid dreams
     14 Feb 2024
    Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis used the opportunity to criticise national government.
    CoCT launches Cash for Power programme alongside Energy Strategy unveiling
     12 Feb 2024
    Critical minerals are all the elements needed to produce the batteries and catalysts in the renewable energy value chain. Source: Paul-Alain Hunt/Unsplash.
    Anglo diversifies into critical minerals with Finland battery deal
    12 Feb 2024
    Implats are directly exposed to the PGMs market downturn
    Implats earnings projected to take a big hit
     9 Feb 2024
    Google renamed Bard, gets into its Gemini era
    Google renames Bard, goes all in on Gemini with new subscription plan
     8 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz