MI24: Mining industry is ready to embrace future trends

This trajectory was evident in presentations and discussions that underscored good practice in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), responsible mining, engagement between companies and communities, and the just energy transition.
Hennecke observed that the mining ecosystem across Africa is gradually strengthening as mining supply partners establish themselves in regions where their customers operate. This process brings valuable services, infrastructure, and expertise into African countries initiating mining.
“The evolution of mining in Africa has witnessed tighter collaborations between companies like BME and their customers to address key priorities,” he said. “Blue-chip miners at the Indaba have reiterated their focus on critical areas such as operational efficiency, business continuity, and people development in the sector.”
Highlighting the human element, BME GM of technology and marketing, Nishen Hariparsad, spotlighted recent research indicating that over 70% of mining leaders found talent shortages to be a barrier to achieving production targets and strategic objectives.
As a panel contributor in the Indaba’s Young Leaders session on New knowledge, new mining: the research and technology that drives innovation, Hariparsad argued that the mining sector needs to reposition itself to attract young talent.
“The Indaba’s emphasis on positive disruption extends to the issue of attracting and retaining expertise,” he explained. “As a sector, we need to highlight the significant progress being made in developing and applying digital technology in the mining space.”
This is opening up career opportunities for young professionals in exciting fields such as data science and software development. In the blasting field, for instance, BME is developing solutions for mines that support their mandate for safety, productivity, and sustainability.
He stressed that mining companies were increasingly relying on their technology providers to create the tools for achieving efficient and responsible mining.
“A key way that mines are positively disrupting traditional mining practice is to collaborate with partners to unlock value through the supply chain,” he said. “This includes doing more with the data that we generate, and empowering personnel to drive efficiencies and safety on mines.”