MI24: Mining industry is ready to embrace future trends

African Mining Indaba this year was a beacon of optimism, demonstrating that the mining industry is ready to face its many challenges head-on. “The complexity of mining has been escalating, influenced by a variety of factors from geopolitical tension and rapidly evolving battery technology to climate change and skills shortages,” stated Ralf Hennecke, managing director of Omnia group company BME. “However, the topics discussed at the Indaba suggest that positive disruption is in progress to pave the way forward.”

During a panel discussion at the Mining Indaba, Nishen Hariparsad argued that the mining sector needs repositioning to attract young talent. Source: Supplied

This trajectory was evident in presentations and discussions that underscored good practice in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), responsible mining, engagement between companies and communities, and the just energy transition.

Hennecke observed that the mining ecosystem across Africa is gradually strengthening as mining supply partners establish themselves in regions where their customers operate. This process brings valuable services, infrastructure, and expertise into African countries initiating mining.

“The evolution of mining in Africa has witnessed tighter collaborations between companies like BME and their customers to address key priorities,” he said. “Blue-chip miners at the Indaba have reiterated their focus on critical areas such as operational efficiency, business continuity, and people development in the sector.”

Highlighting the human element, BME GM of technology and marketing, Nishen Hariparsad, spotlighted recent research indicating that over 70% of mining leaders found talent shortages to be a barrier to achieving production targets and strategic objectives.

As a panel contributor in the Indaba’s Young Leaders session on New knowledge, new mining: the research and technology that drives innovation, Hariparsad argued that the mining sector needs to reposition itself to attract young talent.

Career opportunities

“The Indaba’s emphasis on positive disruption extends to the issue of attracting and retaining expertise,” he explained. “As a sector, we need to highlight the significant progress being made in developing and applying digital technology in the mining space.”

BME MD Ralf Hennecke

This is opening up career opportunities for young professionals in exciting fields such as data science and software development. In the blasting field, for instance, BME is developing solutions for mines that support their mandate for safety, productivity, and sustainability.

He stressed that mining companies were increasingly relying on their technology providers to create the tools for achieving efficient and responsible mining.

“A key way that mines are positively disrupting traditional mining practice is to collaborate with partners to unlock value through the supply chain,” he said. “This includes doing more with the data that we generate, and empowering personnel to drive efficiencies and safety on mines.”