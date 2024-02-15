Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    #MI24: Mining industry is ready to embrace future trends

    15 Feb 2024
    15 Feb 2024
    African Mining Indaba this year was a beacon of optimism, demonstrating that the mining industry is ready to face its many challenges head-on. “The complexity of mining has been escalating, influenced by a variety of factors from geopolitical tension and rapidly evolving battery technology to climate change and skills shortages,” stated Ralf Hennecke, managing director of Omnia group company BME. “However, the topics discussed at the Indaba suggest that positive disruption is in progress to pave the way forward.”
    During a panel discussion at the Mining Indaba, Nishen Hariparsad argued that the mining sector needs repositioning to attract young talent. Source: Supplied
    During a panel discussion at the Mining Indaba, Nishen Hariparsad argued that the mining sector needs repositioning to attract young talent. Source: Supplied

    This trajectory was evident in presentations and discussions that underscored good practice in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), responsible mining, engagement between companies and communities, and the just energy transition.

    Hennecke observed that the mining ecosystem across Africa is gradually strengthening as mining supply partners establish themselves in regions where their customers operate. This process brings valuable services, infrastructure, and expertise into African countries initiating mining.

    “The evolution of mining in Africa has witnessed tighter collaborations between companies like BME and their customers to address key priorities,” he said. “Blue-chip miners at the Indaba have reiterated their focus on critical areas such as operational efficiency, business continuity, and people development in the sector.”

    Highlighting the human element, BME GM of technology and marketing, Nishen Hariparsad, spotlighted recent research indicating that over 70% of mining leaders found talent shortages to be a barrier to achieving production targets and strategic objectives.

    As a panel contributor in the Indaba’s Young Leaders session on New knowledge, new mining: the research and technology that drives innovation, Hariparsad argued that the mining sector needs to reposition itself to attract young talent.

    Career opportunities

    “The Indaba’s emphasis on positive disruption extends to the issue of attracting and retaining expertise,” he explained. “As a sector, we need to highlight the significant progress being made in developing and applying digital technology in the mining space.”

    BME MD Ralf Hennecke
    BME MD Ralf Hennecke

    This is opening up career opportunities for young professionals in exciting fields such as data science and software development. In the blasting field, for instance, BME is developing solutions for mines that support their mandate for safety, productivity, and sustainability.

    He stressed that mining companies were increasingly relying on their technology providers to create the tools for achieving efficient and responsible mining.

    “A key way that mines are positively disrupting traditional mining practice is to collaborate with partners to unlock value through the supply chain,” he said. “This includes doing more with the data that we generate, and empowering personnel to drive efficiencies and safety on mines.”

    Read more: blasting, BME, Mining Indaba, Ralf Hennecke, Omnia Group, #MI24
    NextOptions

    Related

    Elia Nandjiwa is resources industries and mining executive at Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa
    #MI24: 'Mining Indaba 2024 embraced its theme' - Barloworld
     9 Feb 2024
    Mining Indaba 2024 had a focus on energy and less on mineral extraction.
    #MI24: SA can be top nuclear technology exporter
    8 Feb 2024
    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad speaks during the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 conference in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians
    #MI24: Anglo American considers further cost cuts as PGM crisis deepens
     5 Feb 2024
    “The Mining Charter's potential as an instrument to guide ESG and growth is undeniable, but it needs recalibration and effort,” says Alchemy Law partner Morné van der Merwe
    South Africa’s Mining Charter must strike balance in its ESG alignment
    2 Feb 2024
    BME's global footprint expands with a focus on diverse markets, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technology. Source: Supplied
    BME targets high-potential markets for global expansion and ESG focus
    11 Jan 2024
    The green area is where Searcher Geodata will do its seismic survey in 2024. Map from consultant’s environmental assessment report
    Australian company to start seismic survey off West Coast in January
     7 Dec 2023
    The 13th edition of Top 500: SA's Best Managed Companies is live!
    Topco MediaThe 13th edition of Top 500: SA's Best Managed Companies is live!
    Optimising on-site efficiencies the path to success for African mining
    Optimising on-site efficiencies the path to success for African mining
    3 Feb 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz