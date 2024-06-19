Inspiring South African youth in STEM

STEMulator is a groundbreaking virtual platform designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in young minds and stimulate their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

The National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF), an advocate for science and technology education in South Africa, last week announced the addition of mathematics and science classrooms to its free virtual school - the STEMulator.

This initiative aims to address the pressing issue of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) literacy in our country by providing a comprehensive and engaging educational experience.

The STEMulator platform was officially launched in July 2020 with the aim of getting more school-going learners interested and engaged in STEM subjects and careers, and to encourage them to persevere with mathematics and science at school.

Interactive, immersive learning

Featuring a wide range of interactive and educational content, the STEMulator was developed by the NSTF and its proSET (Professionals in Science, Engineering and Technology) Committee.

STEMulator is a South African initiative, providing a platform for young people to explore, discover, and learn about the important role that STEM professionals play in various fields.

“STEMulator is not your typical educational platform,” explains Richard Gundersen, chief instigator at STEMulator.

“It's an immersive, interactive landscape filled with animated objects and clickable areas. Imagine a child clicking on a car and being transported inside to explore its engine or clicking on a farm and learning about the machinery used for harvesting. This engaging format allows learners to explore various aspects of STEM in a fun and accessible way.”

Gundersen says by students clicking on objects, they can delve deeper into a subject matter, uncovering the inner workings of machines and the fascinating processes behind everyday phenomena, all of which link directly into exciting career paths available in STEM fields, along with information relating to where to study and how to qualify.

Learners can also discover the origins and processing procedures behind everyday foodstuffs such as a loaf of bread - the loaf of bread in the pantry will take you from the combine harvester in the wheat fields, through the mill, to the bakery; guiding kids to explore the origins of ingredients, the mechanics of a mill, the chemistry of baking, and gain an appreciation for the complexities and diverse skills and careers involved in creating a simple loaf of bread.

"The NSTF has created a virtual school that is fully aligned to the existing educational curricula and programmes, ensuring a cohesive and effective learning environment that supports the development of our future leaders in STEM fields. By doing so, we hope to inspire a passion for learning, foster critical thinking, and equip our youth with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex and technology-driven world.”

Addressing a critical need

The creation of the STEMulator is driven by a critical need to address the declining interest in STEM subjects among South African youth. This lack of interest translates to a shortage of skilled professionals in vital fields, hindering the country's development.

The NSTF is committed to reversing this trend. "STEMulator is our gift to the nation's youth, a free and accessible platform that makes learning about STEM fun and engaging,” Gundersen continues.

However, STEMulator doesn't stop at sparking curiosity; it helps learners connect their interests to potential careers. Every item on the STEMulator provides valuable insights into career opportunities to help make informed decisions about their futures and subject choices.

“This is particularly important for students from underprivileged backgrounds who may not have access to traditional resources, as well as for educators who can integrate the content into their lesson plans, and companies and professional bodies that can showcase their products or services on the platform through relevant animations," Gundersen adds.

"Showcasing how your products or business aligns with STEM principles can further enhance your impact and visibility within the STEM community."

The NSTF envisions a future where every learner under the age of 15 has the opportunity to explore STEMulator. This exposure will empower each of them to make informed choices about their education and career paths.

It's important to equip them with valuable critical thinking and problem-solving skills, concludes Gundersen.