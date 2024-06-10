Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMASAICAeQvestOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Saudi Arabia's petro-dollar exit: A global finance paradigm shift

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    10 Jun 2024
    10 Jun 2024
    The financial world is bracing for a significant upheaval following Saudi Arabia's decision not to renew its 50-year petro-dollar deal with the United States, which expired on Sunday, 9 June, 2024.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The lapsed security agreement - signed by the United States and Saudi Arabia on 8 June 1974 - establishes two joint commissions, one on economic co-operation and the other on Saudi Arabia's military needs, and was said to have heralded an era of increasingly close co-operation between the two countries.

    American officials at the time expressed optimism that the deal would motivate Saudi Arabia to ramp up its oil production. They also envisioned it as a blueprint for fostering economic collaboration between Washington and other Arab countries.

    Source: St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
    Putin confirms Brics' independent payment system in the pipeline

      1 day

    The crucial decision to not renew the contract enables Saudi Arabia to sell oil and other goods in multiple currencies, including the Chinese RMB, Euros, Yen, and Yuan, instead of exclusively in US dollars. Additionally, the potential use of digital currencies like Bitcoin may also be considered.

    This latest development signifies a major shift away from the petrodollar system established in 1972, when the US decoupled its currency from gold, and is anticipated to hasten the global shift away from the US dollar.

    Cross-border CBDC transactions

    In a more recent move, Saudi Arabia has announced its involvement in Project mBridge, a project which explores a multi-central bank digital currency (CBDC) platform shared among participating central banks and commercial banks. It is built on distributed ledger technology (DLT) to enable instant cross-border payments settlements, and foreign-exchange transactions.

    The project has more than 26 observing members including the South African Reserve Bank, which was greenlighted as a member this month.

    The better known observing members of mBridge are those of the Bank of Israel, Bank of Namibia, Bank of France, Central Bank of Bahrain, Central Bank of Egypt, Central Bank of Jordan, European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the World Bank.

    In tandem, the project steering committee has created a bespoke governance and legal framework, including a rulebook, tailored to match the platform's unique decentralised nature.

    Evolution of Project mBridge

    Project mBridge is the result of extensive collaboration starting in 2021 between the BIS Innovation Hub, the Bank of Thailand, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, the Digital Currency Institute of the People's Bank of China and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

    In 2022, a pilot with real-value transactions was conducted. Since then, the mBridge project team has been exploring whether the prototype platform could evolve to become a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) – a stage now reached.

    As it enters the MVP stage, Project mBridge is now inviting private-sector firms to propose new solutions and use cases that could help develop the platform and showcase all its potential.

    Read more: South African Reserve Bank, Katja Hamilton
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.

      Related

      Source:
      High Street Auctions: Signs point to post-election real estate recovery
      5 Jun 2024
      Source: Africanbank CEO, Kennedy Bungane.
      #AfricaMonth: Kennedy Bungane champions Africanbank's expansion
       31 May 2024
      Source: Reuters. South African Reserve Bank's Lesetja Kganyago.
      No surprises here: Sarb's MPC holds rates steady
       31 May 2024
      Source:
      Rand retreats as coalition dynamics spook investors
       31 May 2024
      Source: Supplied.
      The rise of boutique living: A look inside Nova by Revo Property
       30 May 2024
      Source: Supplied. Sarah Slabbert, consulting analyst at Frost & Sullivan.
      #AfricaMonth: Exploring bioplastics as a sustainable and health-conscious solution
       28 May 2024
      Source: The Aroya Cruises’ private island.
      #ATM2024: Get ready to explore Saudi Arabia by sea
       21 May 2024
      Source:
      Basel III shifts South African banks' lending focus
      17 May 2024
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz