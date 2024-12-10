OR Tambo fuel problem is a symptom of jet fuel crisis

The Airline Association of South Africa (AASA) has expressed deep concern over a jet fuel crisis at OR Tambo International Airport, which has caused widespread flight delays and cancellations. This disruption comes as we approach the height of South Africa’s peak holiday travel season, impacting passengers and airlines alike. AASA CEO Aaron Munetsi criticised the lack of resilience in the airport’s refuelling system.

The jet fuel struggles has exacerbated other airport problems in South Africa. Source: Soumya Ranjan/Pexels

“Although we appreciate Airports Company South Africa’s (ACSA) efforts to restore operations, we urge them to expedite the implementation of the promised back-up bypass line to prevent such failures in the future,” Munetsi said in a media statement.

The crisis stems from a failure in the airport’s main fuel valve, marking the second such incident since December 2022.

While a temporary repair has restored limited functionality, the backlog of flights requiring refuelling has left travellers stranded and airlines scrambling to minimise disruptions.

The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa raised alarms earlier this year, warning of a potential jet fuel shortage at key airports, including OR Tambo and King Shaka.

These risks arose after delays in the finalisation of permanent import storage facility licences by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Origins of the crisis

The current challenges are rooted in the transition following the closure of Engen and Sapref refineries in KwaZulu-Natal.

These closures forced fuel suppliers to shift to an import-reliant model, requiring facilities to comply with stringent licensing conditions under the Customs and Excise Act.

The Fuels Industry Association said in an October press release:

Local companies cannot be expected to import without regulatory approval. The regulatory uncertainty places the planning and economic supply of aviation kerosene under pressure, with ramifications for the airline industry.

SARS initially granted temporary, time-bound licences to facilitate the importation of aviation kerosene.

However, despite suppliers completing applications for permanent licences in February 2024, the process remains unresolved, with temporary licences set to expire later this month.

SARS race against the clock

In October SARS intervened by granting a special one-year dispensation allowing for the importation of aviation kerosene.

This temporary measure was aimed at averting a fuel shortage during the busy festive season.

SARS clarified that compliance with the Customs and Excise Act has been a challenge for some industry players transitioning to an import-reliant model.

“While SARS is committed to ensuring the economy and travel are not impeded, it is imperative for all stakeholders to act swiftly in meeting their regulatory obligations,” SARS said at the time.

Mitigation strategies

Airlink, one of the airlines severely affected by the refuelling failure, has apologised to customers for the disruption.

The airline has implemented measures such as tankering extra fuel on incoming flights and deploying additional crew to manage delays within safety regulations.

Despite these efforts, Airlink has cautioned that some flights may still be cancelled due to the immense backlog.

“Safety remains our top priority. We are doing everything possible to dispatch delayed flights as quickly as regulations allow,” the airline said.

Other airlines have similarly adapted by refuelling at alternate airports, including Lanseria, before continuing to their destinations.

However, with aircraft parking bays at OR Tambo fully occupied, logistical challenges persist.

Looking ahead

AASA has called for urgent collaboration between ACSA, SARS, and the fuel industry to address systemic issues and prevent future crises.

As South Africa’s busiest air travel hub, OR Tambo’s operational stability is critical to the region’s connectivity and economic activity.

The jet fuel crisis has highlighted vulnerabilities in the country’s aviation infrastructure.

While temporary solutions are in place, industry stakeholders will need to fast-track long-term resilience measures to restore confidence and reliability in South Africa’s air travel network.