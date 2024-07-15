Sibanye-Stillwater website still down after cyberattack

Diversified miner Sibanye-Stillwater continues to experience a significant IT systems outage following a cyber-attack reported on 11 July 2024. The company’s IT infrastructure has been severely impacted, affecting operations across its global sites. The cyberattack was promptly identified by Sibanye-Stillwater’s IT team, who immediately enacted their Incident Response plan to contain the threat.

Despite these rapid measures, the impact on the company's IT systems has persisted, leading to ongoing disruptions.

While there has been limited operational interruption, the company is working diligently to restore full functionality.

The company said in a media statement that it has taken extensive steps to isolate affected systems and protect data integrity.

Sibanye is cooperating with cybersecurity experts to investigate the attack's origin and extent.

’Working around the clock'

In a statement, the company reassured stakeholders of its commitment to resolving the issue, emphasising its focus on remediation and system restoration.

Sibanye management “takes this incident very seriously and are making every effort to address the situation” said a company spokesperson.

“Our teams are working around the clock to mitigate the impact and restore our systems to full operation."

Voluntary reporting

The miner voluntarily reported the incident to relevant regulatory bodies and continues to provide updates as added information emerges and assures its investors and partners of transparent communication throughout the recovery process.

Despite the cyber-attack, Sibanye-Stillwater reports that its mining and metals processing operations have seen only limited disruptions.

The company’s proactive containment measures and robust incident response protocols have been instrumental in minimising the impact on daily operations.