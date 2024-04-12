Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Sibanye-Stillwater to cut 4,000 jobs in underperforming gold business

    By Nelson Banya
    12 Apr 2024
    12 Apr 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater's planned restructuring of its South African gold operations could cut 4,022 jobs, the South African company said on Thursday, with unions vowing to fight the layoffs. In a statement, the company, which suffered an annual loss of $2bn in 2023 from a slump in metal prices, said the restructuring was meant to stem losses at its Beatrix 1 shaft, which has not delivered planned production.
    A logo of Sibanye-Stillwater is seen at a mine in Marikana. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    A logo of Sibanye-Stillwater is seen at a mine in Marikana. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    There will also be job losses at its Kloof 2 plant, which has had insufficient processing material after the Kloof 4 shaft was closed in 2023, it added.

    "The proposed restructuring of the operations and services could potentially affect 3,107 employees and 915 contractors," Sibanye said.

    The miner, South Africa's biggest mining sector employer, is also cutting some administrative jobs as it adjusts to the reduced mining headcount group-wide.

    A haul truck is seen at the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Anglo American readies cost cuts in wake of PGM market downturn

      7 Dec 2023

    The company would "continue to act prudently to protect the balance sheet and ensure the sustainability of the group", CEO Neal Froneman added in the statement.

    Sibanye's plans to lay off workers are subject to consultations with trade unions, in terms of South Africa's labour laws.

    'Capitalist barbarism'

    The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) described Sibanye's proposed job cuts as "shocking capitalist barbarism" and called on Sibanye's top management to resign.

    "It is very shocking in the sense that the gold price is high," NUM, South Africa's biggest mineworker union, said in a statement. "We are also questioning the timing of this announcement, especially as we are about to enter into wage negotiations with the company."

    Another union, Solidarity, said it would oppose the planned job cuts.

    "Solidarity will do everything in its power to protect its members’ jobs," it said in a separate statement.

    Metal price pressure

    Sibanye has already cut about 2,000 jobs at its platinum group metal (PGM) operations following the restructure of loss-making shafts after metal prices fell sharply last year.

    Last year, it reported impairments of $2.6bn at its US palladium mines, a nickel operation in France and a gold mine in South Africa, traced in part to the fall in metal prices and an uncertain outlook.

    Read more: job cuts, restructuring, Neal Froneman, gold mining, Sibanye-Stillwater, Nelson Banya
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    A logo of Sibanye Stillwater is seen at a mine in Marikana, outside Rustenburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Sibanye-Stillwater focuses on balance sheet, seeks metal steaming deals
     1 day
    Harmony Gold has struck a new labour agreement 3 months before the current one lapses.
    Harmony Gold strikes landmark five-year wage deal
     4 Apr 2024
    Sibanye's Cooke operation is situated in the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin, near Randfontein
    Sibanye-Stillwater appoints uranium veteran Greg Cochran as EVP
    22 Mar 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater has suffered a production disruption at its Rustenburg complex
    Sibanye-Stillwater shaft damaged, production put on hold
    20 Mar 2024
    Clouds pass over the pit head at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Froneman considers restructuring and capital raise to slow PGM losses
     5 Mar 2024
    The PGM market decline is seeing job cuts across the value chain. Source: DALL-E 3
    Sibanye-Stillwater concludes consultations, shuts shaft to minimise job cuts
     23 Feb 2024
    Forge Academy launches new 4IR AWS and community construction programmes
    Forge Academy launches new 4IR AWS and community construction programmes
    19 Feb 2024
    Neal Froneman spoke to Bizcommunity at the Webber Wentzel 'Reimagining Mining' panel discussion.
    #MI24: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says now is the time to invest in PGM
     7 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz