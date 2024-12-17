HR Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

icandi CQCONTRACTEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2024: HR & Management

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Human Resources & Management site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2024: HR & Management

    Most-read stories

    1Unfair dismissal based on age: Labour Court's landmark ruling - Deon Visagie and Jamie Jacobs26 Feb 2024
    2Landmark ConCourt judgment reinforces employee rights in transfer case - Ali Sonday12 Aug 2024
    3Annual Ad Talent Salary Survey: Know your worth25 Jan 2024
    4Labour Activation Programme heads to Northern Cape09 May 2024
    5Great expectations for B-BBEE transformation in 2024 - Yuneal Padayachy05 Feb 2024
    6Fake doctor's notes can get you fired28 Mar 2024
    7New MD for Mondelēz Southern Africa25 Apr 2024
    8Department announces gazetting of remote work visitor visa09 Oct 2024
    9Why criminal records might not be an employment dealbreaker22 Apr 2024
    10Traditional healers: What leave regulations say about training and treatment24 Jan 2024
    11Companies Amendment Act: Who is required to form a social and ethics committee? - Ginen Moodley27 Sep 2024
    12Most desired tech skills in today's workplace10 Jun 2024
    13On the hook for playing hooky: Consequences of sick leave abuse - Jacques van Wyk and Andre van Heerden03 May 2024
    14TES conundrum in court: An 'employee' for PAYE, but not for VAT or ETI? - Joon Chong16 May 2024
    15Employee tax: PAYE now or pay the consequences - Graeme Palmer07 Jun 2024
    16Lessons from George building collapse: Importance of compliance for disaster mitigation - Donné Nieman20 Jun 2024
    17'Illegal' salary increases must be repaid - Richard Brown12 Mar 2024
    18Salary increase predictions for 2024/202522 Oct 2024
    19#BizTrends2024: Navigating the HR landscape to thrive in 2024 - Pabi Mogosetsi16 Jan 2024
    20Home Affairs introduces one-stop shop for business applications, work visas28 Feb 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Anja van Beek
    2Ginen Moodley
    3Joon Chong
    4Graeme Palmer
    5Chris Blair
    6Pabi Mogosetsi
    7Lyndy van den Barselaar
    8Harry Welby-Cooke
    9Celeste Sirin
    10Terena Chetty
    11Ancel Draai
    12Jeff Ryan
    13Brian Eagar
    14Jacques van Wyk
    15Sally Acton

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Pnet
    2Simplify


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

    Read more: best of Biz, #BestofBiz2024
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz