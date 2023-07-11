Labour Activation Programme heads to Northern Cape

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi is expected to launch the Labour Activation Programme (LAP) in Kimberly in the Northern Cape.

Image source: Getty Images

Friday’s launch will be accompanied by a Jobs/Career fair.

Unveiled in April by Nxesi, the activation programme will afford Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) beneficiaries and unemployed youth with an opportunity to be integrated into the labour market or start their own businesses.

LAP was established within the UIF to enhance the department’s mandate through enhancing the employability of the unemployed through training; enabling entrepreneurship through enterprise development; preserving jobs through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and Productivity SA, and collaborating across government departments and entities to massify jobs, skills training and enterprise creation.

An amount of R23.8bn will be allocated to implement the plan.

The department said the programme will result in the creation of six projects meant to benefit 13,684 people.

“So far, the programme has been successfully launched in eight provinces marking this the last in the current phase,” the department said in a statement.

Accompanied by Northern Cape Premier, Dr Zamani Saul, Nxesi will also present Jobs/Careers Fairs and Exhibitions under the tutelage of the Public Employment Services branch, which focusses on creating a platform for work seekers to meet prospective employers.

“Employers [at the Jobs/Careers Fairs and Exhibitions] have the chance to register work and learning opportunities, while work seekers have the chance to register on the department’s database, where they will be matched to opportunities.

“Work seekers are encouraged to bring along their identity document/card, curriculum vitae and copies of qualifications,” the department said.

The LAP launch will be held at Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre, West End, and the Jobs/Careers Fairs will take place at Galeshewe Stadium. Both events are set to get underway at 8am.