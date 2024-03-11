Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Delta Victor BravoeMediaDentsuDMASATractor OutdoorKLADStv Media SalesIMC ConferenceBrand InfluenceV5 DigitalAdvertising Media ForumeatbigfishDaily MaverickLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Social Media News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:04 Jan Moganwa debuts to talk MK Party, DA Burns the Flag and More!

The Weekly Update EP:04 Jan Moganwa debuts to talk MK Party, DA Burns the Flag and More!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    LinkedIn news team launches 3 games

    9 May 2024
    9 May 2024
    LinkedIn has ventured into the gaming industry. As of last week users can enjoy three distinct games Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb - either through the LinkedIn mobile app or desktop version.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Each game can be played once per day, with post-session access to various metrics like high scores and daily streaks, along with leaderboards showcasing player rankings. These games are accessible under the LinkedIn News and My Network section on desktop or the My Network tab on mobile.

    Source: © 123rf Social media is the largest channel worldwide for advertising investment according to Warc Media’s latest forecast, Global Ad Trends
    Warc: Social media reaches new peaks, wields huge influence over how brands reach their audiences

    2 May 2024

    According to reports, these games have been developed by the LinkedIn news team which is inspired by renowned newspapers like The New York Times, which have long offered word and logic games such as crosswords. The New York Times has built a diverse portfolio of puzzles over the years, with some developed in-house and others acquired, like the viral hit Wordle in 2022.

    With over 1 billion users, LinkedIn has been strategically enhancing its news and content operations to bolster engagement on its platform. Similar to traditional newspapers, it has an advertising business and offers paywalls for more access.

    Read more: news, games, New York Times, LinkedIn
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Burkina Faso suspends more foreign media over killings coverage
     29 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. TikTok has announced several initiatives with the local electoral commission and civil society organisations to combat misinformation
    #SAelections24: Initiatives to fight misinformation, provide access to reliable information launched
    26 Apr 2024
    Sentech Africa Tech Week 2024: Shaping Africa's tech future
    Topco MediaSentech Africa Tech Week 2024: Shaping Africa's tech future
    17 Apr 2024
    Source:
    What’ll happen when Facebook stops paying for news? Here’s what happened when radio stopped paying for music
     22 Mar 2024
    The SABC and Rand Show team up to bring the event to everyone
    Rand ShowThe SABC and Rand Show team up to bring the event to everyone
    14 Mar 2024
    4 ways to turn your business idea into a thriving business
    Business Partners Limited4 ways to turn your business idea into a thriving business
    12 Mar 2024
    5 dos and don&#x2019;ts to secure customer loyalty
    Bluegrass Digital5 dos and don’ts to secure customer loyalty
    12 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Media agencies pull Kate Middleton's photo amid manipulation allegations
    11 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz