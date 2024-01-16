BizTrends2024: Navigating the HR landscape to thrive in 2024

As South Africa’s business landscape continues to evolve, companies must stay ahead of emerging trends and insights to drive effective human resources (HR) development. We explore five key trends that South African companies need to be mindful of to thrive in this space. From diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to reimagining the employee experience, these trends are set to shape the future of HR.

Pabi Mogosetsi, founder and MD of EB Koach

1. DEI: Embracing the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Inclusion and diversity have proven to be catalysts for innovation, productivity, and better decision-making. South African companies need to embrace DEI initiatives to create an inclusive workplace culture.

With the employment equity act in action, this should be a place where companies have guidelines for what to do in whichever category they fall in. I believe as South African people, we capture diversity and inclusion in many spaces of our lives, and it should be second nature.

By 2024, companies that prioritise diversity will gain a competitive edge in attracting top talent from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Studies such as the Universum and Deloitte Diversity and Inclusion study in 2022 have shown that diverse companies are 35% more likely to outperform their industry counterparts.

By creating an environment where employees feel accepted, valued, and empowered, you can cultivate a diverse workforce that brings different perspectives and experiences to the table. This diversity of thought leads to better problem-solving and more effective decision-making.

2. Employee experience tailoring: A personalised approach

A shift in focus from employee satisfaction to employee experience is vital for HR success. Companies should tailor their HR strategies to meet the unique needs and aspirations of their workforce.

By leveraging technology and data analytics, HR leaders can gauge real-time insights into employee sentiments and deliver a personalised experience that promotes engagement and loyalty. According to a Gallup study on employee engagement, companies with engaged employees outperform their peers by up to 147% in earnings per share.

Beyond this, companies should consider giving their employees a chance to choose what benefits they would like to have, ie. a build-your-own service. There are various ways this can assist as it will not only give you a view of what motivates your people, but also what they consider non-essential for themselves. Of course this may change, but at least your focus will be sharpened to what works (or even motivates) for your environment.

Insights to 2024 reveal that employees are seeking more personalised and meaningful experiences in the workplace. By tailoring the employee experience, you can create an environment that not only attracts top talent, but also fosters engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty.

By tailoring the employee experience, you demonstrate that you value your employees as individuals, leading to increased motivation and productivity. Moreover, it helps cultivate a positive reputation as an employer of choice, which will attract top talent who are looking for organisations that prioritise their employees’ well-being and growth.

3. Caring leaders beyond servant leadership: A human-centered approach

Leadership styles should evolve to meet the changing expectations of employees. Beyond servant leadership, the emphasis should be on caring leadership.

Caring leaders prioritise employee well-being, provide emotional and professional support, and create an environment that fosters growth and empowerment. A study by Harvard Business Review found that leaders who exhibited caring behaviour were more likely to have employees who were happier, more engaged, and less likely to leave the organisation.

Caring leaders go beyond just managing their teams; they actively listen to their employees, offer guidance and support, and provide opportunities for professional development. They stand up for the team and team members know exactly what to expect from them. Through empathy, understanding, and encouragement, they empower their employees to reach their full potential.

By incorporating caring leadership into your employer branding strategy, you showcase your commitment to nurturing and supporting your workforce.

4. Utilizing AI, VR, and new HR methods: Embrace technological advancements

With technology rapidly transforming the workplace, South African companies must harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and other emerging HR methods.

AI-powered tools can streamline recruiting, automate routine tasks, and enhance decision-making processes. VR can be utilized in training and development programmes, immersing employees in realistic, simulated experiences. By leveraging these innovations, HR professionals can elevate their efficiency and create future-ready organisations.

Additionally, new HR methods, such as data-driven analytics and predictive modelling, offer invaluable insights into employee retention, performance, and satisfaction. By leveraging these methods, you can proactively address potential issues, personalise employee experiences, and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

Incorporating AI, VR, and new HR methods into your employer branding strategy is not just a forward-thinking move – it’s a necessity. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements and embracing innovative approaches, you position your organisation as a leader in the industry, attracting top talent and ensuring long-term success.

Embrace the power of these tools and methods to unlock a future of unparalleled growth and achievement.

5. Looking beyond the CV: Skills-based hiring and development

Rather than solely relying on traditional CVs, companies should adopt a skills-based hiring approach. This means focusing on a candidate’s skill set and potential, rather than just their formal qualifications and history.

While resumes/CVs provide valuable information about a candidate’s qualifications and experience, they often fail to capture the full potential that individuals can bring to an organisation. As the nature of work changes rapidly, agility and adaptability become crucial. Also, people are multifaceted and may surprise you with all the skills they possess but don’t get a chance to express.

Studies have found that 79% of organisations believe a lack of skills is a significant hiring challenge. By removing the emphasis on formal credentials, companies can tap into a wider talent pool and identify individuals with transferrable skills and the potential to thrive in a dynamic environment.

By looking beyond the CV, organisations can identify candidates who possess the qualities and potential needed to drive innovation, problem-solving, and adaptability. This forward-thinking approach to recruitment not only ensures that the right talent is hired, but also enhances your employer brand by showcasing the organisation’s commitment to finding the best fit for long-term success.

Conclusion

Talent management and HR is evolving quicker than many organisations want to fathom. In order for South African companies to thrive in HR development in 2024, it is crucial to embrace key trends and insights and mobilise the team toward strategies that work in collaboration with one another.

Just as different species thrive on earth and grow together in diversity and inclusion, we as humans need to grow and exercise more caution in how we treat each other. By prioritising diversity, tailoring employee experiences, adopting caring leadership, leveraging technology, and looking beyond the CV, businesses can position themselves at the forefront of HR innovation.

By being fluid and growing with the different generations, organisations will be better and agile. The effort now is to move faster like a start-up while growing and nurturing your own potential and learn from counterparts. Innovation is not just a buzzword, but a necessity.

Remember, the future of HR lies in creating inclusive, engaging, and technologically driven workplaces that value diverse perspectives, promote employee growth, and foster innovation.