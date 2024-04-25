Industries

Management & Leadership News South Africa

    New MD for Mondelēz Southern Africa

    25 Apr 2024
    Unathi Mhlatyana has been appointed the new managing director: Southern Africa for Mondelēz International, effective 1 March 2024.
    Unathi Mhlatyana, the new managing director: Southern Africa for Mondelez International
    Unathi Mhlatyana, the new managing director: Southern Africa for Mondelez International

    Mhlatyana brings 22 years of FMCG leadership experience to his new role, having spent the last three years as MD of McCain Foods and, prior to that, three years as senior director and general manager South African Snacks (Simba) at PepsiCo. He is a member of the Institute of Directors (IODSA), with board experience at Simba from 2018 to 2021, and McCain SAF and McCain Farms of the Future Africa from 2021 to 2024.

    His earlier work experience includes eight years at the Eveready/Gillette Group in process engineering, quality control and manufacturing; and 10 years at SAB/AB InBev where he fulfilled various leadership roles in sales, marketing, distribution, general management and projects.

    Described as a team player and strategic thinker who leads by developing and implementing cutting-edge business strategies, Mhlatyana’s assignation forms part of Mondelēz International’s drive to make tactical leadership appointments that advance growth of the snacking leader’s sub-Saharan Africa business unit.

    Mhlatyana's qualifications include a Btech Quality; a degree in Labour Law & Industrial Engineering, and an MBA from Nelson Mandela University.

    Mondelēz International BU president, sub-Saharan Africa, Owen Cressey, says the business is excited to welcome Mahlatyana on board. “Mondelez believes in investing in people with best-in-class talents and exceptional capabilities.

    “We wish Unathi well in his new role and look forward to seeing him drive our purpose: snacking made right and helping maintain the position of the business as a snacking leader in the region.”

