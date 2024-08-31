WomensMonth: Amaris Buckham Rennie on making a big impact, no matter your size

Amaris Buckham Rennie, talent acquisition advisor for Mondelēz International: South Africa & Rest of Africa, describes herself as a "purpose-driven human resources professional whose resolution aligns with Aesop's fable - The Lion and the Mouse".

Amaris Buckham Rennie, talent acquisition advisor for Mondelez International: South Africa & Rest of Africa

"What fuels me is the belief that no matter how small or insignificant you think you are, you can always make a big impact in someone else's life. This fuels my passion for creating positive change in the workplace, my circles, and my communities," Rennie says.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration from the University of Pretoria, as well as her Honours in Industrial and Organisational Psychology from the University of South Africa. Rennie's accolades started to roll in during her varsity days, when she was enlisted to the prestigious Golden Key Society in recognition of her academic excellence at UP. In 2023, she was selected as a Rising Star finalist in the FMCG and Retail category.

Prior to joining Mondelēz, Rennie spent several years in the HR operations of PepsiCo.

This Women's Month, Rennie chats to us about achieving DEI in the workplace, overcoming gender barriers and redefining the traditional career path.

Tell us a little more about yourself and what you love about your job...

My driving force as an HR professional is to be at the core of championing company culture and change. I believe that representation is a wide spectrum, and my mission is to ensure a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace. I exercise this mission boldly in my role with Mondelēz International.

I enjoy this role as it is key to unlocking Mondelēz Sub-Saharan Africa’s strategic ambitions through talent. It provides me with the unique opportunity to influence and shape our business through strategies that bring in and nurture the best quality talent that is diverse and the right fit, enabling us to lead the future of snacking!

Why do you think it is we’re so quick to praise women for succeeding in male-dominated industries, but women-led sectors, such as HR and education, go largely unacknowledged?

Admittedly, there has been a tendency to praise women who succeed in male-dominated industries such as engineering, accounting, IT and legal professions. This often stems from the perception that women in these fields (which are traditionally male-dominated), are breaking through barriers, challenging the status quo, and achieving in spaces historically closed to them. Their efforts are true, and this recognition is well-deserved and important; inadvertently it does reinforce the idea that success in male-dominated fields is more valuable or significant.

In comparison, women-led sectors like HR and education, are equally vital to society and the economy at large. Whilst sometimes overlooked, these fields require unique skillsets to succeed, such as a deep understanding of human dynamics, strategic thinking and problem-solving, and the ability to nurture talent and shape the future workforce. This is particularly relevant in 2024 and beyond, on the brink of a massive global change towards the implementation of AI in the world of work in a much bigger way than we have ever experienced before.

These biases undervalue professions traditionally associated with women, despite the critical and strategic role these often play in realising an organisation's success and advancing society at large. I have been fortunate enough to experience the power of leadership and people strategy in the HR field first-hand, and the direct impact this has had on driving business objectives and enhancing communities. This deserves recognition and respect. We must continue to challenge these biases and broaden the definition of “success” by celebrating all industries and professions regardless of gender dominance.

What does diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace look like to you?

DEI in the workplace should be a key strategic initiative and consideration in any organisation where talent is concerned. Especially in a country like South Africa, which is rich in diversity and cultural heritage.

This goes beyond ensuring that you have a diverse team. This means ensuring that the work environment is conducive and ensures that every individual is respected, valued and empowered to bring their best self to work and share their contributions. It is well-known that “culture eats strategy for breakfast”, therefore building a culture where all employees feel seen, heard, represented, and enabled to bring their full selves to work in turn will drive any organisation forward.

How can we achieve DEI in the workplace without resorting to tokenisation?

In short, with intention. Achieving DEI in the workplace without resorting to tokenisation requires leaders and colleagues alike who are committed to co-creating a culture that values the contribution of each unique individual.

Organisations must ensure that they are not being superficial in their people practices for example: merely promoting an individual for the sake of appearance rather than their talent, expertise and potential. For DEI to be truly authentic, it must be embedded in the fabric of the organisation and its strategy, and not treated as a secondary activity.

A culture of genuine inclusivity can be fostered by:

Focusing on representation across the broad spectrum at all levels of the organisation, including the executive level.



Infusing DEI practices as the very core of an organisation’s strategy.



Continuous conversation and awareness of the necessity and benefits of DEI, well as the obstacles faced in realising this. Education around how this enhances and furthers the organisation's goals.



Prioritising equity in people practices such as recruitment and selection, rewards, talent management and development.

What are some of the common barriers women still encounter in the workplace today, and how can we overcome them?

Although great strides have been made in addressing common workplace barriers for women, these do still occur. In the Southern African context, some of the barriers shared below are rooted in societal, cultural or economic expectations and norms. These could contribute to women not being able to fully participate and advance in the workplace.

Although these can be combatted with deliberate partnerships across sectors and supporting policies, work-life integration and constantly having to juggle family commitments and responsibilities proves to be the most common challenge for women in the workplace currently. Companies can combat this by offering flexible work arrangements parental leave, and creating family-friendly workplace policies that support women in managing both their careers and families.

Underrepresentation in leadership: Despite significant progress, women are still underrepresented in executive leadership roles across many sectors. A study on Women Leadership in South Africa by KPMG was published in 2023, showing that only 33.8% of board seats in South Africa are held by women. Cultural expectations, limited access to mentorship, and biases in the workplace are some factors that contribute to this underrepresentation. Setting measurable targets for gender diversity in leadership positions, mentorship and coaching programs and actively supporting women to pursue leadership roles are some of the ways that this barrier can be overcome.

Despite significant progress, women are still underrepresented in executive leadership roles across many sectors. A study on Women Leadership in South Africa by KPMG was published in 2023, showing that only 33.8% of board seats in South Africa are held by women. Cultural expectations, limited access to mentorship, and biases in the workplace are some factors that contribute to this underrepresentation. Limited access to education and skills development: Although access to education has improved, many women today still face challenges in gaining access to education and skills needed to compete in the workforce. This has been further exacerbated by tough macroeconomic headwinds many countries in Africa have experienced during the pandemic.A collective effort between big businesses, government and NGOs to invest in education and vocational training programmes targeted to women could further address this barrier.

By recognising and supporting women to overcome the unique challenges faced in the workplace, and continuing efforts to address some of these barriers, we are creating a more inclusive and equitable work environment for women in the region.

What can women do to positively stand out among male applicants in the job market?

Women can focus on strategies that highlight their unique skills and capabilities through storytelling and personal branding, ensuring to emphasise the diverse experiences and perspectives that they bring to the table. This includes life experiences, professional skills, leadership styles and qualifications that can be powerful differentiators in this competitive job market.

Some strategies to ensure that you stand out in the job market include:

Cultivating a strong personal brand and strategic networking: In the age of social media, leverage professional platforms such as LinkedIn to maintain a strong online presence, keeping your profile up-to-date, regularly sharing insights and industry expertise and showcasing your achievements. Find opportunities to showcase your team collaboration efforts and leadership skills as these are highly sought after by organisations. This cannot be done in isolation. Ensure to network and showcase your brand by actively participating in industry events, seeking out mentorship opportunities and joining professional associations. In a highly competitive job market, building a strong professional network is essential.

In the age of social media, leverage professional platforms such as LinkedIn to maintain a strong online presence, keeping your profile up-to-date, regularly sharing insights and industry expertise and showcasing your achievements. Lifelong learning: Take matters into your own hands by continuously focusing on learning and development within your field. The job market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving; stay ahead by keeping abreast with emerging skill sets and how you can develop these to stay ahead. Staying abreast of industry trends, attending seminars, or pursuing additional certifications are some ways that you can invest in your professional development. This showcases to prospective employers that you are forward-thinking and adaptive.

Take matters into your own hands by continuously focusing on learning and development within your field. The job market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving; stay ahead by keeping abreast with emerging skill sets and how you can develop these to stay ahead. Believe in yourself, always prepare and be confident: An interview is a chance for you to showcase your personal brand and capabilities. This should not be taken lightly, preparation is key. Ensure that you do research on the company and understand how the company culture and values align with yours and articulate how your skills, experience and values would align with the role and the organisation. Practice answers to common interview questions to ensure that you showcase all of this. Practice will ensure that you present yourself with confidence and calm the nerves. Approach every stage of the recruitment and selection process with as much belief in yourself as you can understand your worth and value.

If you could change one thing in the corporate world to assist women to become the most successful version of themselves, what would it be?

Redefining the traditional career path. Careers are no longer linear in 2024 and beyond, the traditional linear model of “climbing the ladder” does not consider the various life stages and changes in priorities that many women in the workplace experience.

Placing value on diverse career paths and trajectories, removing bias, and offering support towards career breaks and transitions are all ways that organisations can empower women to pursue their career goals at their own pace, paving the way for them to achieve their fullest potential, both personally and professionally.

What is your Women’s Month message to young women entering the working world?

I am privileged enough to have built relationships with great mentors throughout my career. One of my mentors within the leadership team at Mondelēz International recently shared this advice with me:

“Just be you, never try to appear as something that you are not. The world will adjust, and you will start to see the impact that you will have on people. The universe will return all you put out ten-fold.”

A couple of weeks later this is still resonating with me. This advice is what I would share with young women entering the working world. Imposter syndrome and doubt are a phenomenon that you will feel at some point during each stage of your career, with each role and life pivot. Combat this by making space to focus on personal development, understanding yourself, your values, your strengths, and opportunities.

Digest and embrace these, solidify your values, trust and believe in yourself.