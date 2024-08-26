WomensMonth: Melinda Isaacs, a seasoned development executive at Liberty Two Degrees (L2D)

With over 17 years of experience in retail and hospitality development, Melinda Isaacs is a seasoned development executive at Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), the company – which specialises in rental property in the retail, hotel, and office space.

Melinda Isaacs, development executive at Liberty Two Degrees (L2D). Image supplied

Isaacs’ leadership in driving L2D’s development strategy has significantly shaped some of South Africa’s most iconic shopping centres, including Sandton City. One of her remarkable achievements is spearheading L2D’s sustainability initiatives.

Notable projects include South Africa’s largest rooftop solar installation at Eastgate Shopping Centre and the innovative solar trees, which were recognised at the 2023 Steel Awards.

Isaacs’ passion for mentorship has also had a profound impact on the industry. She has trained and mentored several women, many of whom have risen to senior management positions.

Her belief that true leadership is about serving and inspiring others is reflected in her dedication to fostering growth and development among her colleagues. Her story of leadership, innovation, and empowerment aligns perfectly with the spirit of Women’s Month, and her journey not only showcases her professional achievements but also highlights the importance of supporting and celebrating women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

What inspired you to pursue a career in your field?

Honestly, I had no idea what I wanted to do when I was 18. At that age, I had many dreams, which led me to apply for five very different and diverse degrees at five different universities.

Purpose, passion, hard work, my tenacity and a bit of luck landed me where I am today. I am just grateful to be in the field that I ended up in, which requires strong numerical and analytical skills, attention to detail, effective communication and negotiation abilities, and problem-solving capabilities, amongst others, which are all qualities I possess.

Can you share your journey to becoming a leader at Liberty Two Degrees and the challenges you faced along the way?

Turning the challenges I faced into opportunities and the mistakes I made into lessons to learn from was a very important part of my growth path.

I had to learn to navigate my way through difficult conversations without taking everything on and making it personal. Self-reflection is an important part of this journey. Focusing on the things that you can control and letting go of the things that you cannot.

The property industry is also male dominated, which presents many challenges for women, especially in my field of study as a professional quantity surveyor.

I found comfort in the encouragement of our chief executive, Amelia Beattie, who provides support and encourages us to be bold in what we do, and have a growth mindset, determination, and resilience. I believe these qualities are what have propelled me to a leadership role within L2D.

What does leadership mean to you, and how do you embody it in your role?

When I think about the people in my life I have viewed as leaders, the traits that I admired, and the feelings that they left me with, I believe the leader you become is first shaped by childhood experiences.

My parents, who made me feel nurtured and loved, also taught me to be self-sufficient and face challenges head on. Some challenges taught me patience, while others humbled me. This also helped me learn to never give up, while developing resilience.

From various other leaders throughout my career, I learnt the importance of bringing my voice to the table, being solution driven, listening to people, taking continuous feedback and lastly, knowing when to walk away.

Being self-aware is very important – being able to reflect on your life experiences, both achievements and failures, drawing knowledge from them and then applying the lessons learnt to our work and professional relationships can be really powerful and shows wisdom.

As a female leader, how do you inspire and empower other women in your organisation?

I believe there’s power in women supporting and uplifting one another. It’s a force that reshapes the narrative of female leadership. I believe being bold, firm, principled and having boundaries enables other women to do the same.

Mentorship through guidance and support is a great tool, but taking it further by actively elevating those around you by giving them ownership of their work, empowering them to take responsibility, and being accountable, is even better.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

I am proud of all the projects I have been involved in, no matter how big or small. Taking pride in what I do is part of my success story because I try to imprint a small part of myself in the projects and people I work with.

I have worked on various projects on Sandton City and Eastgate Shopping Centre throughout my career as quantity surveyor and development manager.

In my role as development executive at Liberty Two Degrees, I am now spearheading the masterplan strategy for both these superregional assets. This advance in my career has been surreal and I have a deep passion and commitment for what I do. I have grown and learnt so much through the process of creating a future vision for these extraordinary precincts.

How do you believe the corporate world can better support and promote gender equality?

I believe corporates can play a more purpose driven role that aims to be a catalyst for conducting business in a manner that is inclusive. Embedding diversity and inclusion policies into business operations is one such way to achieve this.

At L2D:



As a signatory, we uphold the United Nations’ Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs), ensuring accountability in implementing impactful transformation and strategies for women's empowerment. These principles guide our practices in enterprise development, procurement, supply value chain and hiring policies.

Women fill over 60% of positions, with leadership positions at exco level occupied by 57% of women.

Our chief executive, Amelia Beattie has called for the empowerment of women through a "One Woman at a Time" initiative, highlighting L2D’s commitment to gender equity and reinforcing our position as a transformed, diverse and inclusive company in the property sector. What trends do you see shaping the future of retail properties in South Africa, especially concerning sustainability and technology? Due to the ever-changing nature of the commercial retail property industry, flexibility is a key component to embrace. Flexibility is embraced through:



The creation of experiential environments through the efficient and unconventional use of space, as an important aspect in the current economic landscape.



High-quality retail spaces are no longer just desirable; they're essential in this competitive market. Retail is evolving, therefore tenants and landlords are required to collaborate, maximise and leverage current spaces to achieve agility and a competitive edge, while creating a unique and memorable experience for customers.



Innovation is crucial in the built environment, where the clever use of additional space sets property players apart. We are seeing rooftops also play a key role in the formulation of family driven experiences, allowing for a level of escapism from the everyday rush.



The use of technology supports commercial property landlords in making data driven decisions and understanding the customer journey, while being able to ensure cleaning and security are deployed in areas of high traffic. Good Wi-Fi connectivity plays a key role in shopper dwell times. Creating seamless experiences for customers is key, from advanced parking facilities, ticketless and cashless payment, to interactive way finders, will ensure a good experience from start to finish.

