#WomensMonth: Melinda Isaacs, a seasoned development executive at Liberty Two Degrees (L2D)
Isaacs’ leadership in driving L2D’s development strategy has significantly shaped some of South Africa’s most iconic shopping centres, including Sandton City. One of her remarkable achievements is spearheading L2D’s sustainability initiatives.
Notable projects include South Africa’s largest rooftop solar installation at Eastgate Shopping Centre and the innovative solar trees, which were recognised at the 2023 Steel Awards.
Isaacs’ passion for mentorship has also had a profound impact on the industry. She has trained and mentored several women, many of whom have risen to senior management positions.
Her belief that true leadership is about serving and inspiring others is reflected in her dedication to fostering growth and development among her colleagues. Her story of leadership, innovation, and empowerment aligns perfectly with the spirit of Women’s Month, and her journey not only showcases her professional achievements but also highlights the importance of supporting and celebrating women in traditionally male-dominated industries.
What inspired you to pursue a career in your field?
Honestly, I had no idea what I wanted to do when I was 18. At that age, I had many dreams, which led me to apply for five very different and diverse degrees at five different universities.
Purpose, passion, hard work, my tenacity and a bit of luck landed me where I am today. I am just grateful to be in the field that I ended up in, which requires strong numerical and analytical skills, attention to detail, effective communication and negotiation abilities, and problem-solving capabilities, amongst others, which are all qualities I possess.
Can you share your journey to becoming a leader at Liberty Two Degrees and the challenges you faced along the way?
Turning the challenges I faced into opportunities and the mistakes I made into lessons to learn from was a very important part of my growth path.
I had to learn to navigate my way through difficult conversations without taking everything on and making it personal. Self-reflection is an important part of this journey. Focusing on the things that you can control and letting go of the things that you cannot.
The property industry is also male dominated, which presents many challenges for women, especially in my field of study as a professional quantity surveyor.
I found comfort in the encouragement of our chief executive, Amelia Beattie, who provides support and encourages us to be bold in what we do, and have a growth mindset, determination, and resilience. I believe these qualities are what have propelled me to a leadership role within L2D.
What does leadership mean to you, and how do you embody it in your role?
When I think about the people in my life I have viewed as leaders, the traits that I admired, and the feelings that they left me with, I believe the leader you become is first shaped by childhood experiences.
My parents, who made me feel nurtured and loved, also taught me to be self-sufficient and face challenges head on. Some challenges taught me patience, while others humbled me. This also helped me learn to never give up, while developing resilience.
From various other leaders throughout my career, I learnt the importance of bringing my voice to the table, being solution driven, listening to people, taking continuous feedback and lastly, knowing when to walk away.
Being self-aware is very important – being able to reflect on your life experiences, both achievements and failures, drawing knowledge from them and then applying the lessons learnt to our work and professional relationships can be really powerful and shows wisdom.
As a female leader, how do you inspire and empower other women in your organisation?
I believe there’s power in women supporting and uplifting one another. It’s a force that reshapes the narrative of female leadership. I believe being bold, firm, principled and having boundaries enables other women to do the same.
Mentorship through guidance and support is a great tool, but taking it further by actively elevating those around you by giving them ownership of their work, empowering them to take responsibility, and being accountable, is even better.
What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?
I am proud of all the projects I have been involved in, no matter how big or small. Taking pride in what I do is part of my success story because I try to imprint a small part of myself in the projects and people I work with.
I have worked on various projects on Sandton City and Eastgate Shopping Centre throughout my career as quantity surveyor and development manager.
In my role as development executive at Liberty Two Degrees, I am now spearheading the masterplan strategy for both these superregional assets. This advance in my career has been surreal and I have a deep passion and commitment for what I do. I have grown and learnt so much through the process of creating a future vision for these extraordinary precincts.
How do you believe the corporate world can better support and promote gender equality?
I believe corporates can play a more purpose driven role that aims to be a catalyst for conducting business in a manner that is inclusive. Embedding diversity and inclusion policies into business operations is one such way to achieve this.
At L2D:
What trends do you see shaping the future of retail properties in South Africa, especially concerning sustainability and technology?
Due to the ever-changing nature of the commercial retail property industry, flexibility is a key component to embrace. Flexibility is embraced through:
What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?
Every conversation is essentially a negotiation, but negotiation is not bargaining. Negotiation helps others feel heard and understood and it fosters a level of collaboration and success.
Ultimately, nobody wants to walk away from a negotiation as the loser and if framed correctly, both parties reach a better consensus. I would also encourage women to stand their ground in this male dominated industry and know that they add immense value and a different perspective.
What does Women’s Month mean to you?
For me, it is an opportunity to reflect and admire those who fought a brave fight so that women may have equal opportunities in all aspects. It is also an opportunity to realise that there is still work to be done and that I have a role to play in creating opportunities for women in this generation as well as for women in future generations which includes my two daughters.
This will enable them to feel grateful to those who have paved the way for them, while they learn to pave the way for other women.