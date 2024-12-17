Finance Section
    #BestofBiz 2024: Finance

    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Finance & Insurance site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1Say goodbye to old EFTs: SA's banking system braces for change - Katja Hamilton06 Sep 2024
    2Landmark ruling: Bheki Cele held liable for heist linked to R101m Nedbank loss19 Mar 2024
    3Dlamini-Zuma sets stage for launch of new bank in South Africa - Katja Hamilton13 Mar 2024
    4Absa's Black Friday transaction volume breaks records mid-day29 Nov 2024
    5NHI monthly cost: Are you prepared to foot the bill? - Katja Hamilton20 Feb 2024
    6Nthabeleng Likotsi champions the first majority Black women-owned mutual bank - Katja Hamilton18 Mar 2024
    7Former minister Pravin Gordhan's health crisis intensifies - Katja Hamilton11 Sep 2024
    8KPMG scandal: Moema won't stand alone in facing prosecution08 Apr 2024
    9Standard Bank unveils upgraded SimplyBlu for SMEs22 Oct 2024
    10SA GDP breaks zero-growth streak: A 0.4% rise in Q2 2024 - Katja Hamilton03 Sep 2024
    11Putin confirms Brics' independent payment system in the pipeline - Katja Hamilton10 Jun 2024
    12South African Reserve Bank faces R1bn loss on African Bank Holdings - Katja Hamilton15 Jul 2024
    13Two-pot retirement reform hits teething problems...again - Katja Hamilton11 Mar 2024
    14African Bank: Championing youth-led small-business solutions at GEC+ Africa - Katja Hamilton14 Mar 2024
    15Back in business banking: Africanbank’s Grindrod integration paves the way01 Aug 2024
    16Investec closes accounts linked to South Africa's political elite01 Oct 2024
    17#YouthMonth: From Limpopo to Investec, Pathu Ngwana’s inspiring story of resilience and success - Katja Hamilton24 Jun 2024
    18SA's economic outlook in 2024: Global trends and challenges - Raymond Parsons01 Jan 2024
    19Hollard’s bold marketing move: Allistair Khanyi appointed group marketing head20 Sep 2024
    20Bidvest Bank, FinGlobal up for sale09 Jul 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Raymond Parsons
    2Andre Cilliers
    3Kagiso Tloubatla
    4Harry Scherzer
    5Pamela Hellig
    6Keletso Mpisane
    7Jeff Ryan

    Most-viewed press offices

    1SAICA
    2AICPA & CIMA
    3Coronation
    4SA Shares
    5Simply Financial Services
    6Lula
    7Medihelp
    8Ecentric Payment Systems
    9Paycorp Group
    10Compare Forex Brokers
    11CryptoExpress



    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

