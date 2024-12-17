Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
Mystery disease identified as severe malaria - DRC health ministry
Yassin Kombi and Anait Miridzhanian
Takealot bets on townships to fend off global rivals
Nqobile Dludla
Jobs
- Risk Analyst (Financial Risk Management / Insurance) Remote Location
- Bookkeeper Randburg
- Expert Analyst - Green Finance Cape Town
- Finance and Facilities Manager Cape Town
- Financial Manager Vereeniging
- CIMA - Cost Accountant Cape Town
- Junior Accountant Cape Town
- Motor Insurance Claims Consultant George
- Sales, Marketing and Financial Advisory Durban
- Financial Manager Pretoria
#BestofBiz 2024: Finance
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Finance & Insurance site over the past year below.
Most-read stories
Most-read contributors
|1
|Raymond Parsons
|2
|Andre Cilliers
|3
|Kagiso Tloubatla
|4
|Harry Scherzer
|5
|Pamela Hellig
|6
|Keletso Mpisane
|7
|Jeff Ryan
Most-viewed press offices
|1
|SAICA
|2
|AICPA & CIMA
|3
|Coronation
|4
|SA Shares
|5
|Simply Financial Services
|6
|Lula
|7
|Medihelp
|8
|Ecentric Payment Systems
|9
|Paycorp Group
|10
|Compare Forex Brokers
|11
|CryptoExpress
View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.