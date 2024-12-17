Construction Construction
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2024: Construction & Engineering

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Construction & Engineering site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2024: Construction & Engineering

    Most-read stories

    1Mchunu tightens regulations for scrap metal dealers in SA - Lindsey Schutters14 Jul 2024
    2Lesotho to unveil Africa’s first sustainable timber stadium02 Apr 2024
    3Murray & Roberts stops trading, puts SA operations on life support - Lindsey Schutters25 Nov 2024
    4Cape Town construction mafia costs billions, report finds - Lindsey Schutters18 Jun 2024
    5South African military bases get cool makeover with innovative paint05 Mar 2024
    6Milkor puts SA back on the advanced military engineering radar - Lindsey Schutters17 Sep 2024
    7At least one fatality in George construction site collapse - Bhargav Acharya and Tannur Anders06 May 2024
    8Red Rocket secures funding for Virginia Solar project02 May 2024
    9GVK-Siya Zama unveils revitalised Cape Town Station21 May 2024
    10#BizTrends2024: The foreseeable impact of technology on quantity surveying - Nosiyabonga Mongane08 Jan 2024
    11Macpherson pledges to redirect funds to ‘building SA’ - Lindsey Schutters12 Jul 2024
    12Bell Equipment to go private after family-led takeover - Lindsey Schutters17 Jul 2024
    13Recycled rubber paves the way for sustainable roads in South Africa07 Mar 2024
    14New standards pave way for green cement - Lindsey Schutters10 Sep 2024
    15George collapse rescue mission continues: 7 dead and 36 retrieved - Shafiek Tassiem and Esa Alexander08 May 2024
    16Public Works department calls for skilled applicants to fill key positions26 Sep 2024
    17Construction industry braces for 2024 challenges02 Jan 2024
    18PG Bison unveils new SupaWood Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) line in Mkhondo - PG Bison14 Oct 2024
    19Prasa and Sanral given January deadline for turnaround plan - Lindsey Schutters24 Oct 2024
    20[Updated] Fire erupts at SunSquare City Bowl near Cape Town heritage building - Lindsey Schutters06 May 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Nosiyabonga Mongane


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz