    Construction industry braces for 2024 challenges

    2 Jan 2024
    The construction industry in South Africa faces a host of challenges that require resilience, innovation, and adaptability. These challenges are not isolated; they are interlinked and demand strategic planning from industry leaders.
    Indawo MD Geoffrey Jäck. Source: Supplied
    Among the key challenges are the rising costs of materials, labour, and equipment; the interest rate hikes that could squeeze the industry; the persistent power supply problems that disrupt projects and increase costs; the new asbestos abatement regulations that require additional investment and compliance; and the slower economy that reduces budgets, opportunities, and competition.

    Source: 123RF.
    Sanlam Investments backs South Africa's green hydrogen strategy

    22 hours

    Geoffrey Jäck, the managing director of asbestos, roofing, and remedial construction contractor Indawo, says that the company has remained resilient and vigilant in the face of these challenges, but also stresses the need for balance, diversification, and quality.

    “We have to strike a balance between quality and financial constraints caused by escalating costs. We also have to stay abreast of evolving regulations and ensure compliance.”

    Loadshedding disrupts the workflow and affects the ability to meet deadlines. It's a challenge we've had to navigate, but it adds an extra layer of complexity to projects.

    Indawo’s experience and innovation have helped it overcome the hurdles of the past and prepare for the future. As the new year begins, the construction industry in South Africa must be flexible and proactive to navigate the complex and challenging environment.

    "Surviving a tough 2023 has made us resilient, but we must remain vigilant in a slow economy. Strategic planning and diversification are key components of our approach," says Jäck.

