Minister Kubayi to headline South African Construction Awards

The South African Construction Awards (Saca) have announced that the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will be the keynote speaker at their 17th annual awards ceremony. The event, which is set to take place on 27 November 2024 at Emperors Palace, will welcome over 1,000 industry trailblazers, leaders, and government officials.

Minister Kubayi will address the gathering and share her vision for the future of construction in South Africa, with a focus on sustainable practices and innovation.

This year's awards promise to be the biggest yet, thanks to a strategic partnership between Saca and Afribiz Invest, which aims to bring innovation and inclusivity to the forefront of the construction sector.

The awards will honour outstanding contributions to the construction sector, showcasing innovations and achievements that are setting new benchmarks of excellence in the country.

Speakers

A distinguished lineup of guest speakers will join Minister Kubayi, including:

Sihle Zikalala, Deputy Minister of Public Works

Tasneem Motara, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni

Bongani Dladla, CEO of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB)

Reginald Demana, CEO of the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL)

Michael Hartman, chairman of the South African Association of Reinforced Concrete Designers and Detailers (SAARDA)

Reshaping the construction industry

"This partnership with Afribiz Invest is pivotal in reshaping the construction landscape in South Africa,” stated Saca president Lloyed Ngavu.

“We are excited to leverage this collaboration to not only celebrate achievements but also to address the pressing issues facing our industry."

The event will also serve as a vital networking platform for industry professionals, fostering relationships and collaboration.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with peers, share experiences, and explore potential partnerships.