YouTube advertising awards now include South Africa

For the first time ever, the YouTube Works Awards in partnership with Kantar are coming to South Africa, marking an exciting milestone for the country’s creative, media, and marketing industries.

These awards celebrate the most impactful and innovative advertising campaigns that have used YouTube to deliver outstanding business results.

Spanning the past 18 months, the awards aim to spotlight campaigns that combine brilliant storytelling, strategic thinking, and measurable effectiveness. With seven categories to choose from, creatives and marketers are invited to showcase how they’ve pushed boundaries and connected with audiences in meaningful ways.

Among the categories:

The Grand Prix Award recognises the most captivating and original creative vision — the best of the best.

The Hidden Gem Award honours campaigns that uncovered powerful audience insights to drive impact, often on limited budgets.

The Tech Pioneer Award celebrates the innovative use of technology or AI to achieve greater reach, engagement, or efficiency.

Entries are free of charge and can be submitted via the YouTube Works Awards website by 17 June 2025.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in September 2025.

Find out more here.