Sbu Sitole named jury president at 2025 London International Awards

This year, 18 Jury Presidents will be presiding over 30 Categories in Las Vegas to set the standard of excellence for creativity in 2025.
Included in this year’s lineup of Jury Presidents will be Linda Cronin, EVP Global Media, Monks, who will preside over the inaugural Creativity in Media competition. As the show that is created for creatives, the Creativity in Media jury will be looking to award work that raises standards in the context of media, where inspiring media ideas and innovative channels take center stage.
Cronin said, “Media performance and digital growth have become increasingly reliant on thumb-stopping ad creative, and it's leading to more collaboration than ever before between media buyers, designers and creative strategists. I'm honored to be part of the jury panel for LIA's 2025 Creativity in Media to help recognise creative excellence that is making media more effective and more impactful on the bottom line.”
Each year, LIA assembles the best creative people, who themselves, are highly awarded people, to judge. Barbara Levy, President of LIA, said, "We take great care in inviting the best people to judge as it is a big responsibility. These are highly respected industry leaders who create and look at ideas all the time, so they can distinguish between mediocre, good and excellent work in terms of creativity."
The 2025 Jury Presidents:
Judging in Las Vegas commences on 25 September and will be completed on 3rd October 2025. All rounds of judging are done onsite at the Encore @ Wynn Hotel. Every judge is required to see every piece of work in their respective categories. These panels decide on the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Statue Winners, as well as the Finalists. Each panel, at their discretion, also decides on whether a Grand LIA will be awarded.
