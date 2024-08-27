Afribiz Invest joins forces with the South African Construction Awards

The eagerly awaited 17th annual South African Construction Awards (SACA) is scheduled for November 27, 2024, at the esteemed Emperors Palace. Referred to as "The Oscars of the Construction Industry," this event is anticipated to be the largest and most spectacular yet, drawing over 1,000 industry professionals and organisations and showcasing 24 categories that will recognise the pinnacle of excellence in South African construction. The SACAs has established itself as a benchmark of distinction, exemplifying the standards for recognition and celebration within the industry.

"Celebrating the construction industry is more than just an event; it's a recognition of the hard work, innovation, and dedication that drives this vital sector,” Says SACA president, Lloyd Ngavu, expressing his excitement about the upcoming event and the new partnership with Afribiz Invest.

“Bringing industry experts together to acknowledge each other's contributions is incredibly encouraging," said Ngavu.

The partnership with Afribiz Invest marks a significant milestone for SACA.

"At the age of 17, I had a vision for what the South African Construction Awards could become, and I pitched this idea to many stakeholders,” Ngavu added.

“It brings me immense pride and joy to finally form a partnership with an organization that shares this vision as strongly as Afribiz Invest does."

The industry has much to offer

Dr Levy Motebejane, an advisor to Ngavu, highlighted the importance of collaboration in the industry.

"The story of how the South African Construction Awards came to be is proof that our industry has a lot to offer. Through collaborative efforts, we can achieve great things.”

“Having Afribiz Invest as a partner is truly inspirational and solidifies the fact that this year's awards will be the biggest yet," said Dr Motebejane.

Afribiz Invest's CEO, Pongo Pule, emphasised the mutual benefits of this partnership.

"Sharing knowledge is the best way to achieve integration and make a significant impact in the industry.”

As we celebrate Women's Month, it’s essential to empower women within the construction sector. We need to start looking forward and equipping future generations to ensure full inclusivity and continuity in this sector.

Change the narrative around the industry

Vice president of Afribiz Invest, Cecil Mashawana, also spoke about the need to clean up the construction industry and change the narrative surrounding it.

"Construction is a massive contributor to the South African economy, and it needs to start being viewed as exactly that,” he said.

“While the industry has seen its fair share of negativity, initiatives such as the South African Construction Awards will help open up the industry and shift perceptions."

With the backing of Afribiz Invest and the shared commitment to excellence, this event is set to raise the bar for future awards and continue to shine a spotlight on the construction industry's vital role in South Africa's development.