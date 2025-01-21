Construction Construction
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Trend GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Capital markets bolster Murray & Roberts with R130m for business rescue efforts

    21 Jan 2025
    21 Jan 2025
    Murray & Roberts says it has secured R130m in post-commencement financing from local investors as part of its business rescue plan. This significant support comes ahead of the anticipated presentation of the rescue plan by the end of March 2025, with R40m already received in December and an additional R90m expected by the end of January.
    Capital markets bolster Murray & Roberts with R130m for business rescue efforts

    “These investors are well capitalised and have expressed their appreciation of Murray & Roberts’ expertise as a provider of mining contracting services, which rivals the best in the world, and the importance of preserving this capability,” said Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas.

    “As a 120-year-old organisation, we have played a major role in the development of infrastructure in South Africa and other parts of the world while creating value for clients, employees and society by delivering many notable projects.”

    The Board of Murray & Roberts Limited voluntarily placed the company, which includes its trading division, OptiPower, into business rescue in November 2024, with the Group suspending trading in its Murray & Roberts shares.

    Key components

    The Group’s core assets by value and earnings contributions are its underground mining businesses which are not in business rescue and continue to operate and deliver on their contractual obligations.

    The business rescue practitioners expect to present a business rescue plan for consideration by creditors in terms of the Companies Act before the end of March 2025.

    “We are engaging all stakeholders as part of the business rescue process, and our interactions with key parties have been largely positive,” said Josh Cunliffe, partner at Metis Strategic Advisors who is one of the jointly appointed practitioners.

    “We remain confident about the prospect of a successful business rescue.”

    Read more: engineering, construction, Murray and Roberts, Business rescue, Henry Laas
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz