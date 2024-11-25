Construction Section
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Murray & Roberts stops trading, puts SA operations on life support

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    25 Nov 2024
    25 Nov 2024
    Murray & Roberts (M&R) announced on Friday that it will be voluntarily suspending share trading. A quick look at the company’s financial statements reveals a turbulent year of liquidity constraints and operational setbacks. Despite stabilising revenue across its global underground mining businesses, the South African division suffered the descoping of the Venetia contract, which slashed over 50% of its local mining business. Further losses in the OptiPower division intensified the group’s challenges.
    Murray & Roberts stops trading, puts SA operations on life support

    M&R finished off its last fiscal with a 34c loss per share, compared to earnings of 789c in the previous year.

    Much of that loss was still part of the Covid-19 drag on its Australian operations and the ongoing challenges in the local market.

    The mining businesses was strong, though, generating most of its revenue and earnings, recorded good results for the fiscal year.

    However, these were offset by losses in the renewable energy and power infrastructure business OptiPower.

    These challenges highlighted the company’s dependency on repatriating funds from subsidiaries and successful sales of non-core assets to pay off its R409m bank debt that is due in January 2026.

    Business rescue

    To stabilise its position M&R initiated voluntary business rescue proceedings in its South African operations, calling the process “essential to ensuring sustainable recovery”.

    Under the leadership of Metis Strategic Advisors as business rescue practitioners, the focus will be on restoring liquidity through asset disposal and restructuring.

    The parent company and its profitable underground mining operations – including Cementation APAC and Cementation Canada – remain unaffected and continue to operate as going concerns.

    Suspended trading

    The company says the decision to suspend trading on the JSE is to protect shareholder interests while the group navigates these challenges.

    CEO Henry Laas assured stakeholders that the group remains solvent, with high-quality assets supporting the rescue effort.

    “This temporary suspension allows us to implement our business rescue strategy without the volatility associated with trading during such uncertain times,” Laas said.

    Read more: Mining, renewables, Murray & Roberts, Business rescue, Henry Laas, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz